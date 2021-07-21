Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?

A: I started playing football my junior year and soccer since I was 6.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: No.

Q: What was it about soccer that drew your attention?

A: My dad played soccer, so it was in the family blood.

Q: Why did you decide to add football last year?

A: I wanted to try something new, and I loved it.

Q: Now that you are into two sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: Whenever I have time in the offseason. In season, it’s Monday through Friday, almost every day.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: Just the weekends.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?

A: It’s not all that different. Every chance I have, I’m going to the field or lifting.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: School, of course.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Yes.

Q: Between soccer and football, which sport is most important?

A: Football now.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: A lot of stuff, but my favorite is how to work as a team or a family.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: I want to bring my GPA up and, for sports, I’d like to play D-I in college.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: Own my own business.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Getting to play at home in the playoffs against Northwestern.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My mom and dad, Coach (Johnny) Hughes and all my coaches and teachers.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: Work hard and follow your dreams.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: To not give up.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: I’m not sure, I’d almost like to stay another year.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: My home country of Honduras.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Getting cramps on the field.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Sleep.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: The University of Florida and Florida State.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Oh yeah.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: I have to work on my hand-eye coordination and getting faster.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s very beautiful, the sunsets, the food, all of it.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: My mom makes a meal with a tortilla with beans, eggs and other stuff in it.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: No, not yet.

