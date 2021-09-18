Q: How long have you been playing tennis?
A: Since seventh grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, soccer, baseball and basketball.
Q: Why switch from those sports to tennis?
A: Well, my main sport growing up was baseball, my dad always coached baseball, but when my middle school picked up tennis, I went to it and it was just more entertaining to me, and I was better at it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In the offseason, once a week, and in-season it’s every day of the week.
Q: Is that downtime away from tennis important?
A: No really, just when it’s offseason, I really don’t have that much motivation, but when it does come closer to the season, I do focus more on it.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics are definitely more important. Tennis is also important because it’s the only sport I focus on, but academics are much more important.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: I feel I do work harder in school because of what I’ve learned in sports.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: My senior year, I want to be No. 1 in my class. Freshman year I was fourth, sophomore year I was third and junior year I was second. I want to be No. 1 this year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be able to travel freely and have a job that could allow that.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Winning a game at districts. I didn’t win a set, but winning at least one game was a big moment for me.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My old coach, coach Greg, was a big factor in me staying in tennis and made me want to play more.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: There will always be people better than you, just don’t let that get you down. Just keep moving forward.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Giving it my all and if it’s not, keep working for it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just knowing I have done everything can, that I trained hard enough but also had enough free time to do what I want. I want to be balanced.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to Japan. I’m actually going this year.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to play with my dog and go for a walk. Then also hang out with my friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing my work and my sports because I don’t have a ton of time to do both.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Play more tennis.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I was looking into UF or UCF.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, no doubt.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Probably having a better mindset about the game.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: There’s nothing to do.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Orange Chicken from the Great Wall.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: The only thing I have been interested in is international relations or international business, so I can travel a lot.