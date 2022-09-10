Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I’ve been playing golf since I was 8, basketball since I was 5 and baseball since I was 5.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I used to swim when we had swim team, I played soccer in AYSO but I stopped playing because it conflicted with basketball, and swimming disbanded.
Q: Why did you decide to stick with the sports you play in high school?
A: Basketball is really close to my family, one of my moms played in college, and my other mom set several records at Marathon. It was my favorite sport for a long time. Baseball I played because a lot of my friends play it and I enjoy being around them. Golf I started later but I immediately fell in love with the game, and it also allows me to spend a lot of time with my grandfather, who is still able to go out and play. That’s why golf is so great, you can go and play anytime.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Since I started the aspiration to play college golf, I have been playing every day for the past year. Basketball, when it’s in season. It’s an hour and a half to two hours on the days we have practice, but golf, since the beginning of summer, I’ve taken one day off. Our practices start at 5 o’clock but I’m there a half hour early and stay until 8, grinding it out.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Golf offseason typically consists of bigger swing changes, I did a lot of speed training to get my swing speed up, and that’s much different than in season when all I’m working on is getting my swing into a smaller area so I can get closer to the hole. Over the summer, it’s about getting stronger and changing my swing so I can make more birdies. Basketball, during the season, is about understanding team chemistry and in the offseason, it’s about shooting form and lifting.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: No, what’s funny is that golf has gotten to a point, it is my downtime. It’s an outlet, and I play three musical instruments, which is also an outlet for me, but I really enjoy golf and I love playing competitively. It really doesn’t matter how good you are, you can always go out and have a good time.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: It’s always academics. I love golf a lot, it’s really close, but academics always comes first for me.
Q: Of those sports, you play, which sport is most important?
A: It would be golf. Baseball is just a sport I play to be with my friends and basketball is fun, but golf is the sport I enjoy the most.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’ve been playing piano since I was 5 and since then I’ve picked up a multitude of instruments. I play bari and alto (sax) for the school, but really all I do is golf at this point. Between golf and music, that consists of my day.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Leadership, especially in basketball, I had to assume a leadership role that I may not have been prepared for but by the end of the season I was a better leader. I’ve learned a lot about commitment and loyalty,
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically I would love to be the salutatorian, that’s a big goal for me, then for sports, I’d really like to perform well at districts and regions for golf, for basketball, I want to improve my stats from last year and baseball just do whatever I can to help our team win. That last part really goes for every sport I play, to help my teams be the best they can be.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I would like to play golf in college ad become a professional golfer.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: In consecutive years, scoring the first points against Key West in basketball. I had a 3 as a sophomore and a 3 as a junior to open both games. Then just this preseason I carded a 35 in golf, that was a good start for me and I hope to better that as the year comes.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: I wouldn’t be here without all my family, specifically my Uncle Zack, my grandfather and my parents have done a great job raising me into who I am today. With teachers, I’m blessed to have great teachers every year and I couldn’t name one but mainly my family and coaches, my coach Brad in North Carolina got my game in check.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: If you can dream it, you can do and if someone says you can’t do it, it’s not someone you should be around. So work hard, have dreams and get good grades.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Do well in school. That was instilled in me at a very young age and, in my opinion, if you do well in school, you’ll do well in life.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, how can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I’m just really hoping I can see improvement in myself and my own game. We have all invested a lot of time, in every sport, and I just want to see us improve as a team, it’s about team effort and improvement.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: If I could go anywhere, I would go to Europe to play golf.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Music, I really enjoy playing piano and saxophone, but really golf is a hobby, sport and lifestyle for me.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management, I know, is something a lot of people struggle with, and I know it will get worse when I get to college, and I think that’s one of the things that keeps kids from doing activities outside of school. But I think it’s possible if you discipline yourself, and I’ve had a lot of help from my parents, grandparents, and teachers, to do it. I know without all of them, A, I wouldn’t have the grades I do and, B, I wouldn’t have the discipline and time management I do.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Golf.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: As of right now, to play golf in college, but I haven’t decided where yet. I’m looking for a school where I can play golf and where I don’t lose academics.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My grades are decent, I’m at the higher end of my class, but I need to improve my SAT scores a bit and then just keep improving in golf, that’s all I can ask for.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: If you don’t have a boat, it’s a bit tough to get around, but it’s somewhere everyone has to visit at least once.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably going to be my mom’s homemade chicken fried rice.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: If I don’t make it as a [PGA] Tour player, I want to go into litigation. I’d look to get a law degree because I like taking and arguing, and it’s stuff I think I’d be good at.