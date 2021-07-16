Q: How long have you been playing soccer?
A: Since I was 8.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Lacrosse, and I did volleyball.
Q: What was it about soccer they made you focus on just that sport in high school?
A: I think my best coaches were in soccer, the ones I made the best connections with, and then all my friends were in soccer.
Q: Why did you decide to stop volleyball and lacrosse in high school?
A: I actually did lacrosse my freshman year, but I broke my foot halfway through the season and I never picked up on it again. Then I never really like volleyball that much.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In the offseason, I get together with friends and play when I can, but in season it’s every day.
Q: Do you need that downtime away from the sport?
A: I think so, because a lot of my focus is on academics.
Q: Rating soccer versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Probably academics are a little higher, but they are close.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I have a really high work ethic.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Team work and leadership.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, to win districts, and academically, just to maintain my GPA.
Q: This past season, you had Gulliver on the ropes in the District Championship and let it slip away. How much motivation does that give you going into your senior year?
A: A lot, a whole lot.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to go to law school, but before then I really want to win districts.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Going to the district finals this past season.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Justin (Martin) and both my parents.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To savor every moment you have because it goes by really fast.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To work really hard in everything you do.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just knowing I did everything I could for my team and knowing I left everything on the field.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Greece. I’m really interested in the culture, and it’s really pretty there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Going to the beach with my friends and going on the boat with my family.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balance, because it can be a lot sometimes.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Spend time with my family members.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: UF, UNF, NC State.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I don’t think so. I fell like I’ve put so much focus on academics in high school that I want to go with that.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: How unique it is compared to anywhere else in the country.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s spaghetti.
Q: You talked about wanting to go to law school. What interests you in that field?
A: It’s just something I have always been interested in because there’s just so much you can do with the law.