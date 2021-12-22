Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Track I started my junior year and basketball I started playing when I was 9, but started taking it seriously when I was 13.
Q: Did you play any other sports growing up?
A: I tried out football but didn’t finish the season. The practices were boring for me.
Q: Why are you thinking about playing lacrosse?
A: It’s an interesting sport to watch and I’d like to try it out to see what all the fuss is about.
Q: Now that you could potentially be playing three sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I think I’m going to focus on my main sport, which is basketball, which I do three to five hours a day. The other sports will depend on how things play out.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season is a little harder because practices are longer, so it makes it harder for you to work on your own skills. Offseason it’s full-throttle trying to work on what you need.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m bilingual.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: That’s a tough one, but for me, sports are more important even though I know the importance of school, so I take school more seriously.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: It’s taught me a lot, actually. From patience to determination to staying focused, and that’s just a few.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, to raise my GPA as high as I can to help to go to college, then to get the district or county player of the year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’d like to make it as far as possible in basketball and then study either architecture or civil engineering.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: There have been a few, but the best was when we were down 12 against Colonial and when the coach put me in I changed the whole tempo of the game. That felt so good, feeling my teammates and the crowd’s energy rising.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Oh yes, coach Mandozzi, coach Anthony Simons from KLS, and then all the teachers who have helped me stay focused. Also my mom, my dad, and my sister.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Just keep working at it. Focus on what you need to focus on, learn from the older students or athletes and make it your own.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To have patience; patience goes a long way.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Knowing all the hard work I put in will pay off at some point. It’s already starting to pay off.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’m quite a traveler, so I want to visit a lot of places: Rome and all over Europe, Japan, and South America.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: During the winter I like to go skiing and snowboarding, in the summer and spring, I like mudding, kayaking and hiking.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Sleep, because when you come from practicing and then you have school work to do, it’s a killer.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Either homework or practicing.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’d like to study architecture or civil engineering. My dream school for that and basketball would be Villanova.
Q: So if you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Probably yes, most likely.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: There are always things to improve on, but I really need to study the game a little more.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a good vacation spot if you’ve never been.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Just a home-cooked meal, it doesn’t matter what it is.
Q: You’ve talked about architecture or civil engineering as a career path. What interests you in that field?
A: I’ve always been creative and liked the thought of making and designing structures.