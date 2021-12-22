Q: When did you start playing your sports?

A: Track I started my junior year and basketball I started playing when I was 9, but started taking it seriously when I was 13.

Q: Did you play any other sports growing up?

A: I tried out football but didn’t finish the season. The practices were boring for me.

Q: Why are you thinking about playing lacrosse?

A: It’s an interesting sport to watch and I’d like to try it out to see what all the fuss is about.

Q: Now that you could potentially be playing three sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: I think I’m going to focus on my main sport, which is basketball, which I do three to five hours a day. The other sports will depend on how things play out.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: In-season is a little harder because practices are longer, so it makes it harder for you to work on your own skills. Offseason it’s full-throttle trying to work on what you need.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m bilingual.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: That’s a tough one, but for me, sports are more important even though I know the importance of school, so I take school more seriously.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: It’s taught me a lot, actually. From patience to determination to staying focused, and that’s just a few.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Academically, to raise my GPA as high as I can to help to go to college, then to get the district or county player of the year.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I’d like to make it as far as possible in basketball and then study either architecture or civil engineering.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: There have been a few, but the best was when we were down 12 against Colonial and when the coach put me in I changed the whole tempo of the game. That felt so good, feeling my teammates and the crowd’s energy rising.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Oh yes, coach Mandozzi, coach Anthony Simons from KLS, and then all the teachers who have helped me stay focused. Also my mom, my dad, and my sister.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Just keep working at it. Focus on what you need to focus on, learn from the older students or athletes and make it your own.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: To have patience; patience goes a long way.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Knowing all the hard work I put in will pay off at some point. It’s already starting to pay off.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: I’m quite a traveler, so I want to visit a lot of places: Rome and all over Europe, Japan, and South America.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: During the winter I like to go skiing and snowboarding, in the summer and spring, I like mudding, kayaking and hiking.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Sleep, because when you come from practicing and then you have school work to do, it’s a killer.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Either homework or practicing.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: I’d like to study architecture or civil engineering. My dream school for that and basketball would be Villanova.

Q: So if you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Probably yes, most likely.

Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: There are always things to improve on, but I really need to study the game a little more.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s a good vacation spot if you’ve never been.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Just a home-cooked meal, it doesn’t matter what it is.

Q: You’ve talked about architecture or civil engineering as a career path. What interests you in that field?

A: I’ve always been creative and liked the thought of making and designing structures.