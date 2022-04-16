Q: When did you start playing basketball?
A: When I was 12.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Nope.
Q: Why did you decide to play just basketball?
A: I just play for fun.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I practice with the team during the season and then I play for fun every once in a while out of the season.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: I practice more during the season.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m a problem solver.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: You have to work harder than the person next to you.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Het better grades and put in more practice.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Winning a game as a starter on JV after the year before the team went 0-14.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My dad.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Play sports in high school because you never can again.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To stay focused on what I’m doing.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Plan better.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Brazil.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Finding time.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to go into real estate or business.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, if it’s D-I.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My concentration and self-control.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: There’s nothing to do.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Chicken wings.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Work somewhere I’m comfortable in, preferably in real estate and business.
