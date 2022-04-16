Q: When did you start playing basketball?

A: When I was 12.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Nope.

Q: Why did you decide to play just basketball?

A: I just play for fun.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: I practice with the team during the season and then I play for fun every once in a while out of the season.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: I practice more during the season.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: Academics.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Yes.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m a problem solver.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: You have to work harder than the person next to you.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Het better grades and put in more practice.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Winning a game as a starter on JV after the year before the team went 0-14.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My dad.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Play sports in high school because you never can again.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: To stay focused on what I’m doing.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Plan better.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Brazil.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Finding time.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Sleep.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: I want to go into real estate or business.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yes, if it’s D-I.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: My concentration and self-control.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: There’s nothing to do.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Chicken wings.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Work somewhere I’m comfortable in, preferably in real estate and business.