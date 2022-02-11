Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: My junior year was my first for track and, for soccer, I started when I was 4 years old.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: No, just soccer.
Q: Why just soccer and never try anything else?
A: It was the first ball I ever touched and I was good at it so I stuck with it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I play for the school for two to three months, and then I play for the club in Key West the rest of the year-round.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Nope.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: Ummm, a month off, wouldn’t be bad.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: It’s not really different. It’s really all the same, even through summer.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: It is close, but my parents have always told me to do what I want and I like sports, but I feel academics can take me further.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m a lefty and I can speak Spanish, English and Portuguese.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Responsibility, self-discipline and communication.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically I want to keep up my GPA and sportswise, I want to score more goals than my junior year and for track just improve my times.
Q: In your junior year, you were part of the first district championship boys soccer team in school history. Did you feel more pressure your senior year to repeat?
A: A lot more, because we were the seniors leading the new kids this year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’d love to make it to the MLS or go all the way for soccer.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Soccer hat trick against Coral Shores in the semifinals to help my team get to and then win the championship.
Q: What was that moment like to win the district championship?
A: It was amazing, I felt the happiest I was in a long time.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents have been supporting me for the longest time. Also coach Alex (Yanovich) and my grandparents, too, have guided me to where I am now.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Always try your best, give that 100%.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Whatever you do, always do it 110% so you don’t regret it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I would have liked to win district again, but with really just knowing I tried and did my best to help this team do the best it can.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Japan because I’m a big anime fan, and also I want to see the city lights, the towers, just everything.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I play video games. I like to play FIFA.
Q: Do you have a particular team you like to play with on FIFA?
A: Real Madrid.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Finding time can be difficult as I have practice not only here but also in Key West. I usually get home around 10 every day.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Schoolwork, I need all the time I can for school work.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’d like to stay in Florida, but that’s about it.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: If it’s way up North, but the only option I have, then I’ll take it, but I’m trying to stay as South as possible.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Everything because the higher the level, the more you need to improve.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That the water is amazing and like nowhere else. It’s one of a kind.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: A strawberry chocolate cake that my mom makes.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I’d like to be a commentator for any sport. I like to watch a lot of sports and I know my fair amount, and being a commentator looks like something that is super fun and an amazing thing to do.