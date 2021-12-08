Q: When did you start wrestling?
A: About two years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, I played softball for about eight years, soccer for six years and volleyball for one.
Q: Why switch from those sport to wrestling in high school?
A: I just got bored of the other sports and wrestling is something that stood out to me.
Q: In which ways did it stand out?
A: Well, there was no girls team and I was talking to a friend about not wanting to go through high school without a sport, when they said I should join the wrestling team. I said, ‘Why not?’ and they said, ‘I wouldn’t be able to keep up,’ so I joined.
Q: Now that you are into wrestling, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I do preseason, which is two and a half to three hours, two days a week, and after season, but when it’s in-season, from November to February, we practice at least two hours every day with the tournaments on the weekends. Then I also come before school, from 6 to 7, to work out.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason is easier because in-season we are putting in so much work, between running to keep your weight down, or lifting to keep your strength up, just overall it’s a lot more work.
Q: Rating wrestling versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics are more important to me because that’s what I’m going to school for, academics.
Q: Is wrestling and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: I would say I do enjoy wrestling more than doing school work, but when it comes to schooling, schooling will always be more important. If it was interfering with my school work, then I would have to drop wrestling.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m pretty good at drawing and painting. I’ve been doing it since I was little, it kind of runs in the family.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: If you can put your head into it and not give up on yourself, then you can succeed at what you are doing. I have definitely had points when I wanted to quit because it was difficult, but I kept pushing through and now here I am, still on the team.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to continue to make straight As, and, with wrestling, I was on varsity my first year and I want to get back on the team and go to more tournaments, but most of all I want to win more matches, which is difficult because I only go against boys.
Q: Are they starting a girls team?
A: I’ve been told, due to all the things I’ve been through, like not being able to shower on an away trip, they told me if I can get enough girls to join, we could start the first girls team.
Q: That season starts shortly, do you have the numbers?
A: I actually have girls come in and wrestling, I just have to make sure they stay on the team.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be able to depend on myself and become financially stable for myself. I don’t want to have to depend on anybody else for it, and I want to succeed and be what I want to be.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: The first time I ever went against a girl, I beat her in 20 seconds.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My dad and my mom both helped me a lot and coach Chaz (Jimenez) was definitely a big reason and coach Pedro (Lara) was also a big reason why I stayed because he treated me like I was his kid.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Keep your head in the game and if you decide to do a sport, don’t overdo yourself. You also need to spend time on your schoolwork, because you can’t rely on sports. You also have to rely on your studies, too.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Just because I’m a girl, doesn’t mean I can’t do it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Since I wasn’t able to be on the team last year, due to some health issues, everybody I was friends with on the team has graduated or left, so I’m hoping this year I can have as good of a connection with the new members of the team as I did my sophomore year. We basically became a family that year and they treated me like I was their sister, and I’m hoping that happens this year.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I would like to go see the pyramids in Egypt. I find it interesting how they were built so long ago but how did they do it and I want to go see.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I mostly work, but I also do make jewelry, which I sell here and there. Nothing serious, but it’s fun.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: I didn’t have as many advantages as the boys on the team. They are stronger and also at tournaments I wasn’t always able to go do everything, since I was the only girl.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Either practice or sleep.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to go to a university. My No. 1 school right now is UCF, and I want to study criminology.
Q: Do you have any plans to wrestle after high school?
A: If I have the opportunity, I will.
Q: So no matter the size or location of the school, you’d take it?
A: Probably.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to get stronger. I think I’m good with my strategies, I just need to be stronger.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s hot, but it’s really fun, even though everything is based around the water. So if you don’t get to go to beaches that often, down here would be a perfect place to go, because they are everywhere.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s turkey burgers. They are delicious.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to be a criminal physiologist because I took a psychology class last year and I’ve always been interested in watching criminal shows. I find it interesting how their brain is wired different than ours to make them have no empathy. I want to talk to people like that and find out why.