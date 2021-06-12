Q: When did you start playing tennis?
A: I’ve been playing tennis since I was about 5 years old.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, I did volleyball, dance, soccer, swim team, lacrosse, I played almost every sport growing up,
Q: What was it about tennis that made you focus on just that sport in high school?
A: I had chances to play club tennis and I got caught up in extracurricular activities in school so I decided to stick to one sport I’d actually pursue.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I play tennis four days a week for about two to three hours a day, depending on what I’m practicing or working on.
Q: Do you have downtime away from tennis?
A: No I go year-round.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to the offseason?
A: In season I do more training in school and in the offseason, I’ll play three days a week with my club team in Coral Gables. I’m also going to try to join a travel team my senior year.
Q: Rating tennis versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I’d say tennis because it inspires me to do well in academics and then I want to play in college as well.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I model and act on the side.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Patience. I’m not very patient, so I think I’m reminded in sports to be patient.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I’d like to graduate with a 3.8 and I’d like to get a sports scholarship.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a sports broadcaster and I’d like to have a secure job in that field.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My freshman year, my sophomore year was robbed, but my freshman year I finished undefeated and got an award for it.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom and dad drove me to all my practices because all throughout middle school and elementary school my practices were at Founders and we live in Key Largo. Then also my coach Greg (Pierson) who was my coach since elementary school.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Don’t procrastinate, get your stuff done now because it goes by way faster than you expect.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: The same.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Bora Bora because it was clear beautiful water. So do we but there’s always been a resort I want to go to there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I act.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Leaving class early and doing homework on the bus. It’s hard to focus, but you have to do what you have to do.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Work. Have more time to work to be ready for college.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Yes, I’m looking to pursue my academic career and maybe sports career at Point Loma Nazarene, which is in San Diego.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah, probably. Most likely.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Yes, but in order to get there I need to reach out more and get more videos out to coaches.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s one of a kind, it’s very interesting, very chill and no place like it.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Ribs from my mom.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into sports broadcasting. What interests you in that field?
A: I like to meet new people, I like to travel and I like to watch sports, so it would be fun to make a living watching sports.