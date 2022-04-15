Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?
A: Football when I was 8, and track my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Basketball and baseball.
Q: What was it about football that drew your attention?
A: I started playing football because I was always a huge fan.
Q: Why did you decide to add track and field in high school?
A: I run track as training for football.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I work out six days a week.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason I work out for longer durations and focus on putting on as much muscle mass as possible.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really; even in the offseason, I’m still training.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: I like sports better, but I know I’m a student before an athlete.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes, very close.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I play the guitar.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: They teach discipline, hard work and dedication.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I plan to be able to earn an athletic scholarship so I can play at the next level.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: My dream is to be an NFL or NCAA football coach.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: That first pass on varsity, on a 3rd and 18, that I completed for 30 yards and a first down.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents for being extremely supportive, and coaches Johnny Hughes, Dave Perkins and Judd Wise for pushing me to be my best as well as being mentors.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Work hard, but keep in mind it’s all about having fun.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: ‘Nobody cares, work harder,’ from my dad.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: If at the end of high school I remember all the good things and walk away with no regrets, it’ll all be worth it.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Italy for the pizza and pasta.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like playing the guitar and fishing.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing getting school work done and not missing any practices.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d use it to get more sleep.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: To play ball in college or join the military.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Absolutely.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I could improve my speed.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s the most beautiful water you’ll ever see in America.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Fish tacos.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Either being a coach, sports journalist or working on the business and marketing side of the NFL of ESPN.