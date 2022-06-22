Q: At what age did you start playing your sport(s)?
A: Tennis I started in sixth grade and swimming I’ve been doing forever.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, a lot of sports, I tried golf, lacrosse, softball and even tried basketball for a minute but it wasn’t my thing.
Q: What was it about swim that drew your attention?
A: First off, it’s really hot down here and when you swim, it’s cool in the water. It’s also like running, you have a chance to think about things when you are swimming, and also I was good at it, so I decided to stick with it. I also didn’t find the practices tedious or anything.
Q: Why did you decide to add tennis?
A: Because it’s a life sport and I can play when I’m older, and I can stick with it. Everyone who plays tennis throughout their life says they enjoy it, so I decide to try it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For swim, I practice most of the year, except in tennis season because I can’t, but during the season it’s two hours, every day, and in the offseason it’s two hours, every other day.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: No, it’s keeping me skinny, so I have to keep that up.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Oh, academics, 100%.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: No, well like ... no. Academics will take you throughout your life, while sports, you may not be able to play your whole life and while they are really fun and good exercise, academics are going to get you the big opportunity in life.
Q: Between swim and tennis, which sport is most important?
A: Swimming, 100%.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I play the piano and guitar.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: They teach you to follow through, finish what you started, to rely on your teammates and they will bring you up, and you have to do your best out there or you will let someone down.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to go to college, so I want to graduate, and I will, and for sports, for swim I want to do really well in my 200 relay.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to go to college, I want to major in business or communications, I want to graduate, and I want to get into sale in New York.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When I dropped my time down in a relay for my 50 free to a 27, that was pretty good.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Yea, coach Lori Bosco, my mom, she’s always pushing me, and my brother, he keeps me motivated.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I want to try my best and finish off the season strong. Make sure I go to every practice and really bring my 100%.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Oh, I have a lot, Croatia, Milan, Greece, I’d love to go back to Italy again, by myself, and I also want to go to Egypt.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I play piano and guitar, and I like to go boating.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Keeping up with school and sports at the same time, because we are traveling a lot, so you have to make sure you have in all your work before you leave.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably, reading, I always want to read but I never have time to sit down and get to it.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Go to college, hopefully, I hope to get into FSU, Auburn, LSU or another Florida school and major in business or communication, and hopefully do sale somewhere, no sure where yet.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: No, because I want to go to a big school. I’d be OK with going to a small school, but I really think my academics could get me to a big school, and get that degree from there so I have a lot of good connections, and I want to be well-connected.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That’s it’s really warm, super fun and the community is so different from anywhere, because everyone knows each other and everyone is so involved.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Surf and turf, steak and lobster, like every birthday, from A&B Lobster House.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to go into sales. What interests you in that career path?
A: I realized I’m really good at speaking with people, so I decided I could really sell myself and products. Also, that’s what my mom went into, and I’m kind of her mini-me, so it just seemed like a good career path and I could make it doing this.