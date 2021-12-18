Q: When did you start playing softball?
A: When I was 4.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Some soccer, basketball, dance and cheerleading.
Q: What was it about softball what kept you focused on that sport?
A: I was always good at it and my dad always helped me most with it, so it just came natural.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In the offseason, at least three times a week and in-season, every day and I don’t have a break really from softball.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: No, I love softball.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season is mostly practicing on the basics and offseason I practice what I need to practice most on, like hitting the other way.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, because you need good grade to go places.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, pretty close.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Leadership and how to practice to be the best at what you can.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To become more of a leader and hopefully win a lot of games.
Q: The last two postseason, you have reached the region finals. How much motivation does that give you entering your senior season, to get to that Final Four?
A: It makes me really want to go that much further and play my heart out.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a nurse after graduating from college.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My freshman year, when I hit a home run to tie the game against Gulliver in the district semifinals.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My coaches, Jason Garcia, Eric Snow and my parents.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Stay involved, don’t give up and follow your heart to whatever you want to do.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To keep going and not give up.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: To do everything to the best of my ability, not have any regrets and make the most of my ability.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Dubai, because there is a lot of technology and it looks nice there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to go on the boat.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Being able to juggle having a lot of homework and practice until late at night.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d probably sleep.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I’m going to FIU and trying to get a starting position my freshman year. Then I also want to major in nursing.
Q: Is there any one area you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Being able to talk more and become more of a leader because of my position. You need to be a leader to be a catcher and be able to communicate.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s really small, so everyone knows everybody, so it’s like a big family.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Definitely my mom’s chicken Alfredo.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to go into nursing. Is there something particular you want to do in that field?
A: I might do physical therapy or labor and delivery but I haven’t really chosen yet. I just really like helping people and have always wanted to be a nurse. I just like all the different aspects of it.