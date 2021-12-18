Q: When did you start playing softball?

A: When I was 4.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Some soccer, basketball, dance and cheerleading.

Q: What was it about softball what kept you focused on that sport?

A: I was always good at it and my dad always helped me most with it, so it just came natural.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: In the offseason, at least three times a week and in-season, every day and I don’t have a break really from softball.

Q: Would you have it any other way?

A: No, I love softball.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: In-season is mostly practicing on the basics and offseason I practice what I need to practice most on, like hitting the other way.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics, because you need good grade to go places.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Yeah, pretty close.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Leadership and how to practice to be the best at what you can.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: To become more of a leader and hopefully win a lot of games.

Q: The last two postseason, you have reached the region finals. How much motivation does that give you entering your senior season, to get to that Final Four?

A: It makes me really want to go that much further and play my heart out.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I want to be a nurse after graduating from college.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: My freshman year, when I hit a home run to tie the game against Gulliver in the district semifinals.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My coaches, Jason Garcia, Eric Snow and my parents.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: Stay involved, don’t give up and follow your heart to whatever you want to do.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: To keep going and not give up.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: To do everything to the best of my ability, not have any regrets and make the most of my ability.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Dubai, because there is a lot of technology and it looks nice there.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I like to go on the boat.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Being able to juggle having a lot of homework and practice until late at night.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: I’d probably sleep.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: I’m going to FIU and trying to get a starting position my freshman year. Then I also want to major in nursing.

Q: Is there any one area you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Being able to talk more and become more of a leader because of my position. You need to be a leader to be a catcher and be able to communicate.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s really small, so everyone knows everybody, so it’s like a big family.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Definitely my mom’s chicken Alfredo.

Q: You’ve talked about wanting to go into nursing. Is there something particular you want to do in that field?

A: I might do physical therapy or labor and delivery but I haven’t really chosen yet. I just really like helping people and have always wanted to be a nurse. I just like all the different aspects of it.