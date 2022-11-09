Q: When did you start playing baseball?
A: I think, since I was 5, but I don’t really even remember starting. It’s been a long time.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played football all the way through my freshman year and I didn’t play as a sophomore.
Q: Why did you decide to focus on just baseball in high school?
A: Honestly, I wasn’t really enjoying football as much as I had in the past. Football wasn’t just there for me anymore.
Q: Now that your are focused on baseball, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I’ll do something every day, whether it’s going out to the field to hit or lifting or practice, pretty much every day there’s something being done to try to be better.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: The offseason is more of a broad practice where practice gets really specific with more situational stuff during the season. it’s more basic fundamentals in the offseason and getting those down.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Yeah in the summer and fall we get some breaks, but for the most part it’s never more than a couple of weeks away from the baseball field, but even then I’m still working out and staying in shape.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: It’s academics, they have always come before because I’ve always thought that’s what was going to get me into college. If I got good grades I knew I’d be able to get into somewhere and hopefully play ball. It’s worked out so far.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, it’s barely academics, but it’s academics.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Baseball has really helped deal with failure because there so much in life and in baseball. If you fail 70% of the time and still bat .300 you know you are doing great. So it really helps deal with failure.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I’d like to maintain my mostly As, with a couple of Bs once in a while, in baseball season, I’d like to hit a few home runs and win a 12th state championship. The pop is starting to come in a little.
Q: How often are you able to hit home runs at The Rex now?
A: Every once in a while I’ll hit one at practice.
Q: Any personal dreams?
A: To have financial freedom.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Probably Senior Night my junior year when I pitched the last inning and we won. It was great to win it on Senior Night for my friends and get that for them because it was a nail bitter.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: All my coaches, teachers and family members have helped me in school and baseball and have shaped me into who I am today and I appreciate them all.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To enjoy your time in high school and embrace it, because it goes by pretty fast.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: That there’s always a better day in the future.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Honestly, I can’t think of a way to get proper closure, we will just have to wait and see how it goes.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Santorini, Greece. I have seen pictures and it looks so cool.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Weightlifting, I do it for baseball but I do it outside of baseball a lot and it’s fun.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: During season, the amount of homework and long practices ad up to a lot of late nights and early mornings, but it is what it is and I can’t up with sleep on the weekends. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleeping.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I’m going to go play baseball somewhere and get a degree.
Q: So if you have an opportunity to play baseball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, you are going to take it?
A: Yeah, no doubt.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I think just trusting and believing in myself more would benefit me a great deal.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That it’s not as different as they think it is from their every day life.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Definitely El Siboney, definitely Siboney.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I’m thinking something in the finance range, but I don’t know anything specific yet.