Q: How long have you been golfing?
A: Since last year, I started when I was about 16 or 17.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did tae kwon do for a while and some little league sports.
Q: Why did you decide to add golf in high school?
A: My friends were on the team, so it seemed like a good time and interesting enough.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In-season we do about two hours every day and at least a day on the weekend to. In the offseason I try to play at least none holes once a week.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Yes.
Q: Is down time important?
A: Yes, besides academics, I do a lot of reading and relaxing.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academcis.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: No.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I can write a pretty good essay and I read about 180 books a year.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: I’d say patience and learning how to not rush things.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academcaily, I’d like to be valedictorian, and for golf, I’d like to break 60.
Q: Are you close to being valedictorian?
A: I’m No. 1 right now, but there are a few people close to me. And close enough they could get it.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’d like to be a professor of some kind, right now I’m thinking English.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Probably playing on districts last year, that was fun.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Mrs. (Mary) Coleman has been great, so has my mom, also Stan has been great and everybody who Mrs. Coleman has brought in to help.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Take your time and don’t rush things.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Same thing, take your time.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Do my best and I think that will be good enough for me.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Europe, somewhere, and Japan, because it has a lot of technology and I also want to see the European county side.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I do a lot of reading, the academic challenge for a club and drama club is also fun.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management can definitely be a lot.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Relaxing.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: College.
Q: If you have an opportunity to golf in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Not with the main team but I’d golf with a club.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: There’s not a lot to do down here besides the ocean or golfing.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Seafood probably, maybe a good snapper meal.
Q: You talked about wanting to be a professor. What interests you in that career path?
A: I read a lot, I love reading and writing, so I figured it would be a good area to head into.