Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: I haven’t done swim in high school, yet, but I used to swim at the college when I was in middle school as part of the Bone Island Club team. I’ve been playing tennis since I was 8 years old. I used to take private lessons, and my mom would take me, and I still do it sometimes outside of the season.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I used to play soccer, my mom was the soccer coach, but I didn’t like it anymore, so that’s when they signed me up for tennis. I also tried baseball when I was really young and that’s when we realized I wasn’t going to be a baseball player, either.
Q: Now that you are looking to play tennis and potentially swim your senior year, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the year, I usually have one private lesson during the week and a group lesson during the week for tennis, then I also do a lot of weightlifting and working out outside of tennis. I do yoga too, which helps with breath work because tennis is a very mental game. You have to be very content with your game when you are playing and relaxed about how you feel, just playing at the moment.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: I play usually all throughout the week and year, I find it a nice source of cardio and I feel good after playing. In the summer, I don’t usually take lessons, because I travel a lot. We go to Ireland in the summer because that’s where my mom was raised and we have a house there, but I play tennis in Ireland. So I play throughout the year, just not as much in the summer.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Definitely, academics. This year I realized how important it was to strive to get good grades for college because a whole bunch of my friends left for college and that’s going to be me this coming year. So this past year I changed a lot of from sports to academics, and now I’m way more focused on academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Tennis is a great extra curricular, but I’m doing tennis for myself socially and physically, and obviously I find it very fun, but I have to focus on academics for my future.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’ve been singing my entire life, I’m in the choir, and I’ve been taking lessons since I was 8 years old, the same year I started tennis. Then also, I work at Fit, and they do yoga so I’ve gotten into that too, while lifting, during season and out of season.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Tennis, specifically, has taught me a lot of patience, and control over emotions, and tennis being so mental, I used to get so angry and disappointed in myself. Any single point I would miss, or mistake I would make, would get to my head, which is why I wouldn’t win in the game, but I would win in practice. So I think tennis has taught me how to be in control of my feelings and anger in any situation. Tennis really relies on you to win, so you have to be in control to win.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Better time management for my assignments. I always get them in but after sports, I get so tired I go home and rest and then try to get to my homework. I want to switch that around next year. Then, I also want to be more flexible next year in my hamstrings and hips. I feel if I was able to loosen them some more, I’d be faster at running.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I really want to pursue writing music. I took AP music theater this past year and I really learned a lot about how music works and have fallen in love with the writing part of the music. Now I find myself going to the piano and writing certain things, and I know what sounds good now that I’ve taken that class. In my freshman year, I went to a classical music school and they also taught me how to sing.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: This year I had to play Marathon’s No. 2 player when I was No. 4 on our team, but two of our guys were missing. I had to win my match to win the team match and it was a tough game, we were going back and forth until it was 5-all, and I ended up winning 8-5. That was great for me, and it was the first match my parents watched as well that season.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents have always supported me, signed me up for tennis when I was younger and have helped me with work and time management as well as the stress of the season. Also, my piano teacher has pushed me academically, I applied to the boarding school in freshman year because of her, and that made me really want to pursue music, which has changed my whole life and had to become way more mature being in Boston by myself at 14 years old. I grew from a middle schooler to a young adult that year.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Embrace your own uniqueness and perfectness because I feel a lot of people in high school, especially underclassmen, will not show their personalities and there’s not a lot of hiding any more with technology these days and seeing these perfect people, which is just not true. So don’t be scared of what other people are going to think of you.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To take time to know yourself and what I mean by that is when you know what you want in life, your goals and ambitions, you can be more wise about it, and you are able to actually figure out how to take care of your body and time and what you want to do with it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Every year in tennis we go to districts and every single year I gave lose my first game, so this year, if I can win that first game, I don’t care if I win any other game after that, just that first one, that would mean a lot.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Hawaii, because I am in love with the ocean. I find myself going to the beach with all my free time and swimming in the ocean. I was born and raised in Key Haven on the water at the end of the road and would jump in the ocean all the time and swim with manatees, even though I’m not supposed to, and I feel Hawaii would be such a beautiful place to go swim and I want to experience the nature and culture there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Other than my work, lifting and yoga, and signing, I really like to hang out with my friends. I feel like there’s nothing else as important as having good relationships in your life.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: I find myself being stressed out a lot, especially when the sports are happening during school days, which happens a lot with tennis, and my teachers just kept assigning work and wouldn’t stop. So you have to find time to do the homework, while already losing that time with sports and staying on top of your current work.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d like to have an extra hour of sleep. I had all seven periods last year, which most juniors don’t have, most of my friends had five, so I have to wake up at 5:30, go to school until 2:30 and then have tennis until 5:30, so if I could get that extra hour of sleep, that’s what I would do.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to go to college out of state and I want to major in architecture and minor in music.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play tennis in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: No, because I’m good at tennis but I don’t think anybody on the Key West team would make it at a big school, seeing what we go against in districts, I really want to go to college somewhere I enjoy. I guess it really depends on the situation, because if it is a school I could enjoy and they were paying for it, then I’d go, but if I feel I’d enjoy another school way more I’d go there.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: There’s no place in the world like it. It’s its own community on its own island. My parents always told me when I leave I’ll realize how special it is and when I left that first year of high school I realized how much I miss it. COVID happened that first year of high school, which is why I came back, and I’m so happy that happened. I made some of the best memories growing up here in high school.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Mangia Mangia’s spinach fettichini pesto and chicken. It’s the best thing I have ever tasted.
Q: You talked about being interested in architecture. What interests you in that field?
A: I was always good at geometry and when I was younger I would play a lot of Minecraft and other games that you built houses in, and I love having the creativity to come up with new designs. So I feel I would be good at it and enjoy it too.