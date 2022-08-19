Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I started wrestling my freshman year and I started that because coach Chaz (Jimenez) and coach (Johnny) Hughes said it would make me a better football player, and it did. I started Puerto Rico in pads in third grade and ever since then I fell in love with it.
Q: Why add track your senior year?
A: Just something to do, and it will make me faster for college and give me a head start for that, as well.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Five days a week, with practices lasting two to three hours, and sometimes we have two-a-days.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Usually, offseason I’m working even harder in the weight room to get stronger and faster. In-season is focusing more on technique.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really, I usually get about three weeks off a year.
Q: Is it important to have that time off?
A: Yes, you need a break to mentally revamp.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Definitely academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah they are close, but you can’t go anywhere without academics even if you are good at sports because you need a good GPA in order to be able to play.
Q: Of the sports you play, which is most important?
A: Football, I just love the contact and action of the sport.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m a very hard worker.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: It builds my mental strength.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: For football, I hope to have a winning record. Academically, I want to get as close to a 4.0 as possible. I’m going to get as close to it as I can.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be in the U.S. Coast Guard, like my dad. I just love being on the water, so that would be my dream job.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: The Northwest game, the energy in that game was amazing.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Chaz, for making me do wrestling, coach Hughes for always being there, coach (Richard) Fox for all his support on and off the field, and my mom and dad have tremendously helped, and my teachers have always been there to help me earn my grades.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Wear that jersey with Conch Pride.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: It goes by fast, so make it count.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I just want to give it 110% always and know that I tried my best.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: The Dominican Republic because my neighbors are always going there, and they always talk about and it sounds cool, so I want to go there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I love fishing, I fish a lot, I help my dad work on outboards, anything engines I do.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management, finding time to do well in sports, and also maintaining my grades.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably sleep.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I’m going to apply for the Coast Guard Academy and if I don’t make it in there, I’ll probably go enlisted.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Time management.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate or bunkmate about the Keys?
A: It’s paradise.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Ropa vieja from El Siboney.
Q: Do you hope to make the Coast Guard a career?
A: Yes, I love being on the water and working on engines, so it just makes sense.