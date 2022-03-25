Q: When did you start playing baseball?

A: Since the time I could walk.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I played football, basketball and soccer, but baseball was always my No. 1.

Q: What was it about baseball that drew your attention?

A: It was the sport I was best at, and I was better than most of the other kids, so I figured I’d keep playing that because I liked to play it the most.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: It depends on the day and time of the year, but usually two to four hours a say, which includes working out and field time.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: They are very close, but academics because I can’t play baseball if I first don’t make the grades. Colleges also don’t want to recruit you if you don’t have good grades, so along with the sport, you also have to have good academics.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m a very social person, and I’m good at working with other people.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: I do have a downtime, but it’s more time to take time off my arm, and I’m still working out at that time.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Discipline and being able to work with others as a team.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Keeping good grades and getting recruited.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: If I keep working hard, the way I have, I think one day I could make it to the MLB.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Watching our team grow this year and make it to regional as an underdog in the districts.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My parents have always been there for me for everything, even though it can be costly to play travel ball, and also my pitching coach from Fort Lauderdale, Felipe Suarez.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Cherish every moment of high school because it goes much faster than you expected.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: To play every game like it’s your last game.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Afterwards, if I can look back at it and know I gave all 100% of my ability, time and hard work, I’ll be satisfied.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: The Maldives to go diving, it looks really pretty.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Fishing, working out and hanging out with my friends.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Time management, for sure, is the biggest one.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Use it to better myself in any type of way.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: Definitely the University of Michigan, I have family ties there, then also FSU and some other Florida schools.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play baseball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: I’m willing to give up some of my preferences, but not all my preferences. I want to be able to go to a school that if I get hurt and can’t play baseball any more I can still enjoy where I’m at at school.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: I throw hard enough, I just need better accuracy with my pitching.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: The traffic is horrendous, and it’s not always sunny down here, it does rain.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Ziggie and Mad Dogs.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: I would love to play baseball, but if not I’d like to take over the family business one day, which is Divers Direct.