Q: When did you start playing baseball?
A: Since the time I could walk.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played football, basketball and soccer, but baseball was always my No. 1.
Q: What was it about baseball that drew your attention?
A: It was the sport I was best at, and I was better than most of the other kids, so I figured I’d keep playing that because I liked to play it the most.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: It depends on the day and time of the year, but usually two to four hours a say, which includes working out and field time.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: They are very close, but academics because I can’t play baseball if I first don’t make the grades. Colleges also don’t want to recruit you if you don’t have good grades, so along with the sport, you also have to have good academics.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m a very social person, and I’m good at working with other people.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: I do have a downtime, but it’s more time to take time off my arm, and I’m still working out at that time.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Discipline and being able to work with others as a team.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Keeping good grades and getting recruited.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: If I keep working hard, the way I have, I think one day I could make it to the MLB.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Watching our team grow this year and make it to regional as an underdog in the districts.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents have always been there for me for everything, even though it can be costly to play travel ball, and also my pitching coach from Fort Lauderdale, Felipe Suarez.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Cherish every moment of high school because it goes much faster than you expected.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To play every game like it’s your last game.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Afterwards, if I can look back at it and know I gave all 100% of my ability, time and hard work, I’ll be satisfied.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: The Maldives to go diving, it looks really pretty.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Fishing, working out and hanging out with my friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management, for sure, is the biggest one.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Use it to better myself in any type of way.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Definitely the University of Michigan, I have family ties there, then also FSU and some other Florida schools.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play baseball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I’m willing to give up some of my preferences, but not all my preferences. I want to be able to go to a school that if I get hurt and can’t play baseball any more I can still enjoy where I’m at at school.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I throw hard enough, I just need better accuracy with my pitching.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: The traffic is horrendous, and it’s not always sunny down here, it does rain.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Ziggie and Mad Dogs.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I would love to play baseball, but if not I’d like to take over the family business one day, which is Divers Direct.