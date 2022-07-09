Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: Football I actually started my sophomore year, same with track and field.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yeah, I played basketball and soccer.
Q: Why the switch from those sports to the ones you play now?
A: I love basketball so much, but I started enjoying football even more and track just ties in with football, too.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I train every day. I’m always in the weight room, people know me as a gym rat, always in there working.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: No, I don’t.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason is more about getting faster and stronger, and in-season is more about working on technique.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics is definitely more important because without good academics you can’t do anything.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Obviously I love sports, so I’m going to be bias, but academics is really what matters.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: You get back what you put in, that’s why you have to wok hard at everything you do so you see those results.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I’d like to finish with at least a 4.0 GPA, then athletically, I’d like to get a D-I scholarship.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To make it to Division-I football.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: In my sophomore year, just being in that locker room with the team after the Northwestern game. That team was just different than any team I’ve ever played with, and that was just a great moment.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach (Johnny) Hughes has definitely been a major impact on me playing football, because when he was my teacher in weight training, he would purposely try to get me to come play spring football. He really pushed me to play. Also, my mom and dad do so much for me, it’s crazy.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Don’t let anybody work harder than you.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: My teammate last year told me, because I wanted to wear a specific number, he told me to make the number I got a number that people want to wear.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I want to work hard every day this summer and keep getting that 1% better every day so I don’t feel that regret.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Hawaii, because it’s an island like this, and I want to see what their water is like.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to play video games like Madden and 2K.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: The workload can be challenging at times because we get back late and the teachers can pile on the workload.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Definitely work out, more.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I want to play football at a college.
Q: So if you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, are you going to take it?
A: Yeah, I’ll go anywhere I can play ball and continue to go to school.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Probably my ball-carrying vision, I need to get better at finding the right holes, so I can break out and score some touchdowns.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s crazy and definitely a different lifestyle than anywhere else.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably a buffalo chicken pizza from Big John’s.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I would like to go into real estate. My math teacher went into real estate and got his own business, sold it and got some car dealerships, so I found all that very interesting. It makes a lot of money too, so that’s nice.