Q: How long have you been running?
A: My sophomore year was my first year for track and for cross country, next year will be my first year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Not seriously, but I played soccer in the little league but I quit after a year or two.
Q: So why the addition of cross country and track in high school?
A: My mom is a runner and she recommended it to me since I wanted to play a sport because I needed something to do.
Q: Now that you are into running, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Other than practice, I don’t really do much.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Definitely academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking?
A: Kind of but not really. My parents always stressed academics come first.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Definitely hard work, persistence, and the mentality to keep going.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I’d definitely like to make it to regionals for track because I didn’t make it past districts this year. School-wise, I just want to keep improving myself and get my GPA up a little bit.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Just to be happy.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When the boys team won the district title this past year. Even though it was the boys, everyone ran onto the field and was holding the trophy. It was a nice sight to see.
Q: Any coaches, teachers, or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely coach (Dave) Perkins, he’s a good leader and then my mom. She’s been there for everything.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Just be persistent.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Try harder, keeping going, don’t let your mind get the best of you, just push as hard as you can.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: France because the architecture is beautiful, the language, just everything there seems beautiful.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I really like reading. I always have my nose in a book. I just love it.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management and getting my homework done after practices and not going straight to bed.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably sleep.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I don’t have any particular schools I’m looking at but I definitely want to major in education and become a teacher.
Q: If you have an opportunity to run for a school in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I don’t know because it’s really competitive in college and I’m not a very competitive person, to be honest. I’m really doing track because I love to be on a team.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Just how accepting and inclusive we are and how everyone is about loving.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I’d say a Cuban mix from the corner store. S
Q: You talked about wanting to go into elementary education. What interests you in that field?
A: Very much so because I love kids.