Q: How long have you been playing your sports?

A: Since I was about 6.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Soccer, football, hockey, but then just stuck with the two.

Q: What was it about those two sports that drew your attention?

A: Baseball, I just always had a passion for, and then I had a connection with my uncle that made me get more into golf.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: For baseball, it’s five days a week even through the summer, with games on Saturdays. Golf, it’s the same thing, I work everyday in the season and then sometimes into summer as well.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: Not really.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?

A: In-season, it’s about getting reps while out of season is all about technique and the little things.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Yeah, they are pretty close.

Q: Between baseball and golf, which sport is most important?

A: Definitely baseball.

Q: Is that a no-doubt answer for baseball?

A: No, that one’s pretty close too.

Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: Definitely on and around the boat.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Hard work, dedication, patience and how to give time to get better.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Have the best seasons I can for both, and do what I can for my teams. I really want to improve this upcoming baseball season.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I’d like to get my accounting degree.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Getting to the district finals, last season.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Definitely parents and grandparents, my baseball coaches, especially coach Ralph (Henriquez), his son Ralphie (Henriquez).

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: Enjoy it while it lasts.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Don’t take anything for granted.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Doing what I can so when that last time comes, I know I did everything I could.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Los Angeles, to see Pebble Beach.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Boating, fishing, spearfishing.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Time management, for sure.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Either sleep or have fun.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: I’ve been thinking about FGCU or FAU.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yeah.

Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Oh yeah, my mentality.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s a great place to live and party.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Fish, from my grandma or dad.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: No, I know I want to study accounting in college but don’t have a set thing for after high school.