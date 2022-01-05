Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: Since I was about 6.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Soccer, football, hockey, but then just stuck with the two.
Q: What was it about those two sports that drew your attention?
A: Baseball, I just always had a passion for, and then I had a connection with my uncle that made me get more into golf.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For baseball, it’s five days a week even through the summer, with games on Saturdays. Golf, it’s the same thing, I work everyday in the season and then sometimes into summer as well.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: In-season, it’s about getting reps while out of season is all about technique and the little things.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, they are pretty close.
Q: Between baseball and golf, which sport is most important?
A: Definitely baseball.
Q: Is that a no-doubt answer for baseball?
A: No, that one’s pretty close too.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: Definitely on and around the boat.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Hard work, dedication, patience and how to give time to get better.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Have the best seasons I can for both, and do what I can for my teams. I really want to improve this upcoming baseball season.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’d like to get my accounting degree.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Getting to the district finals, last season.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely parents and grandparents, my baseball coaches, especially coach Ralph (Henriquez), his son Ralphie (Henriquez).
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Enjoy it while it lasts.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t take anything for granted.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Doing what I can so when that last time comes, I know I did everything I could.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Los Angeles, to see Pebble Beach.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Boating, fishing, spearfishing.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management, for sure.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Either sleep or have fun.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’ve been thinking about FGCU or FAU.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Oh yeah, my mentality.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a great place to live and party.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Fish, from my grandma or dad.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: No, I know I want to study accounting in college but don’t have a set thing for after high school.