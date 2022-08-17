Q: How long have you been playing football?
A: For around 13 years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yeah, I played pretty much all the sports — soccer, hockey, lacrosse, basketball, baseball.
Q: Why did you decide to focus primarily on football in high school?
A: There’s just something about football that I love. It’s just different for me, my dad has always loved it and my big bother.
Q: Why not finish any other sport in high school?
A: I mainly used the other sports to help my agility and speed. I wanted to focus on lacrosse and now I can do football workout year-round. Why do another type of workout for a whole different season when I can focus on just one sport and the sport I want to go to college for?
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Usually five to six days a week for football practice, and then I usually go out to the field on the weekends to work on my agility and other things.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In the offseason, the training is way more intense, building up for the season. During the season, it’s more about refreshing our minds and going over plays.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: A couple of days, about two or three days, but then I’m back in there, working out again.
Q: Is it important to have that downtime?
A: I need it to see how life is without sports, and I hate it.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: I’m not a big school person, I’ve always liked sports more than anything, even though I know academics are what allows me to play football. But football is definitely my favorite.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m really good at fishing. I love the water and I like to also help people. I’ll clean your yard just to help out if you need it, I just like to being nice to people and having fun.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: No matter how hard you take a loss, you need to get back up and push the same or even harder. Just keep trying.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to find somewhere I can play football and have a boat mechanics class as a second option because that would be my backup plan.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To play college football.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When we played against Northwestern. I as on the D-line going against those huge, nasty, big guys, and even though they were bigger than me, I didn’t care, I wanted to win. There were a couple thousand people in the stands, and it just filled my body with goose bumps and it was just the best feeling ever.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom is my 100% No. 1. She has always pushed me and told me I could do it, also to never give up.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: No matter what, you always have to keep going. You can’t let anything stop you. Everything in life is there to teach you a lesson. If it’s not there to teach you, then what are we here for?
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Once you fall, you keep getting back up, always. My dad taught me that.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just put in my all. Every time I step on the football field, I tell myself to give it my all.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Hawaii, because it’s like where I live, just bluer water.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like spearfishing and going hunting.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Being tired. You have to come to school by 7:30 in the morning and then stay after for practice and sometimes ever come to practice before school. It can be challenging, but you always have to get through it.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d spend it with my family, for sure. I don’t feel like I spend enough time with them, because of school and sports.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: To play college football.
Q: Even if it’s a D-III in Kanas, will you take it?
A: If it’s a junior college in Oregon, I’m going.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I just feel like I need to gain more weight, I’m only 190 right now.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s pretty much the vacation spot. You have to go to Key West for vacation at least once.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I’m going to One Love food truck on Stock Island.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to go as far as I can in football. If that doesn’t work out, I’ll probably be a mechanic like my grandfather. I already have that in my blood. It wouldn’t even feel like work, it would feel like living my life.