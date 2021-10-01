Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I’ve done cheer since seventh grade and track since my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer, basketball, and I did competitive gymnastics.
Q: What was it about track and field that drew your attention?
A: Some of my older friends suggested it to me and then (coach Dave) Perkins asked me to come out and try it.
Q: I know you have really focused on pole vault in track and field. Do you find your gymnastics background helps you in that sport?
A: Yes, it kind of reminded me of some of the stuff we did in gymnastics. I have good body awareness, which helps with that.
Q: What was it about cheerleading that made you stick with it?
A: When I stopped gymnastics, cheerleading is where a lot of ex-gymnasts go for sports, so I started doing that and I liked it.
Q: Now that you are into those sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For track, I go every day during the season except Sundays, and cheerleading it’s every weekday. In the offseason, I still do conditioning.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: During the season, I’m more focused on practice and offseason I go to cross fit and do other types of training.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really but I like it like that. I like to be busy with sports.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics come first, but sports are a close second for me.
Q: Rating cheerleading versus track and field, does one take priority?
A: Track and field probably because I’m thinking about going to college for pole vault.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I do choir, so I like music and I like art.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Hard work and how to strive for your goals and not quitting until you accomplish them.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to get into a good college so I need to keep my academics up, and then for sports I think two very good goals would be going to states for cheer and track and possibly placing in both of those.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I know moving forward I want to work my hardest to reach my different goals in life, but I don’t have anything specific.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: A really exciting moment was when we competed at states for cheer. That’s a really exciting experience when your whole team comes together and puts in a whole season for that one moment.
Q: This past year you reached states again after getting snubbed your sophomore year. How big of a moment was that?
A: That was really exciting because the year before I didn’t compete in cheer, so coming back and getting back to states was really exciting for me.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Mr. (Dave) Perkins, Tiffany Hughes, Monica Allen, all my coaches have helped me become the athlete I am today. Also, my dad and my mom have done a lot for me.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Take every opportunity you can to make the best out of your high school experience and do as many activities and sports as you can because you are in high school only one time and it doesn’t last long.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: I had a lot of people tell me that high school goes by really fast, but I didn’t think about it until now that I am a senior.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just by taking it all in and having fun with all my friends in my sports.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’ve always thought about visiting Australia. My parents have friends who live there and it seems very nature-orientated where they live and different.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to paint and draw.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing academics and sports and making sure you have time for everything else.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably, just have some downtime or use it as extra time to study or work on school.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I think I want to go into something with architecture or engineering. I’ve always thought about going to UF or someplace in Florida.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: It would depend on the size or location of the school. I don’t think I want to go too far away from Florida.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to get faster so I can get more height in the pole vault.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a very close-knit community, everyone knows everyone and it was a great experience growing up here.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Some Cuban food. There are so many good places down here.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into architecture or engineering. What interests you in that field?
A: I’m good at math and I’m good at art and I felt those two combinations would work well for architecture.