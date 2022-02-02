Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: Basketball I started playing in eight grade and track I started my junior year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played softball for a couple of years starting in eighth grade, and football when I moved down here in played in seventh and eighth grade, but I never had an opportunity to really play a sport before then.
Q: Now that you are into sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: A lot. For basketball, practices are two hours a day, but I always have a ball in my hands or near me, or I’m doing some type of exercise. For track, I put in about 30 hours a week.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: I might get a couple of days off, but I’m still going to the gym.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: No, I love it.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: In-season in content and more repetition, In the offseason, I do a lot of mental work, like puzzles, and go to camps.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I hear everybody say academics, but sports have to be most important. Academics are important, because you have to have grades or you are not playing, so I say sports, but I know academics are really important.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: I’d say all of them. I can’t really pick one, it just depends on the season.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I can put a smile on anybody’s face.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Perseverance and discipline.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to take some AP science classes because I want to go into a sport medicine career and, for sports, I want to win the district championship again. In track, get as far as I can.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Be in my prime. I’m not in my prime yet, I just know it.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: The feeling after the fourth quarter when we won the district championship. That was the best ever. I felt really relieved and very joyful.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: I have a lot of support in my circle. My mom, definitely, she doesn’t kiss my butt, tells me straight up, coach Shonta (McLeod), Mrs. (Sarah) Eckert, you have even helped me a lot of times, I just have a lot of support.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Step out of your comfort zone.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Practice even when nobody is looking.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just by leaving everything out on the court or field and doing my best.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: That’s hard, I want to go everywhere.
Q: Where do you want to start then?
A: I want to go to Canada. I hear it’s different there and I’d like to see it.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to make TiK Toks, I can dance, and I like to read and learn specific things about the body.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management and making sure I get to my priorities.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Homework and, if I’m all caught up, train more.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Yeah, I have a lot.
Q: So if you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Definitely.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My mental game.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Always have water and sunscreen because it’s hot.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Some jambalaya from my mom.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into sports medicine. What interests you in that career?
A: I’ve always been fascinated by the human body and how it moves, and even though I know the court and I will always be together, even if I’m not playing if I’m close to it, I know I’ll be happy.