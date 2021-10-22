Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: All my life really, even baseball all my life. I played my freshman season but then had to have surgery on my shoulder, so I had to stop. Every time spring came around I had to have surgery, so now I want to try to play my senior year or do something.
Q: What was it about football and basketball that drew your attention?
A: I just knew all the fundamentals and the ins and outs. Even on the college level I knew I could do it if I stuck with it and out everything into it.
Q: Playing three sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I practice four days a week at least and then we play games and after practice or on the weekend I’ll go to the beach and do footwork or before practice go to the weight room. So it’s about four hours a day.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really, I try to keep it going because that’s the thing that keeps me going.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In the offseason, I’m trying to find and strengthen my weaknesses. In the season, I look to improve on each game and fix my mistakes.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Sports, but you cannot go anywhere without academics, so I try keep academics on a higher level.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: Football because I have a better history with it and I want to carry on a tradition.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: My working ability is one of my better traits. I’m a hard worker.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: My communication skills, my leadership and learning how to depend on others.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to end with a 3.5 or higher GPA and improve my SAT so I can get into a top school. For football, I want to get a few D-I offers and rush for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To chase my dream and make it to the NFL then to work as a bodyguard or Secret Service.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My first touchdown my junior year. It was a 40-yarder against Dade Christian.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Jason Roberts, Coach (Johnny) Hughes has really done a lot for me, my uncle Rock (Osborne) coached me a lot in basketball and also my mom and my family have done a lot for me.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Learning about the Conchs mentality and what it means to have Conch Pride and don’t leave home without it.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t let anything stop me regardless of any injury or anybody doing anything you’re not supposed to be doing. Stay focused on you.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just really not having any regrets that I didn’t do everything I could to help my team win. I want to make sure I get everything done before that last whistle blows.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Dubai or Hawaii. Really Hawaii because not many people get to go there and I want to see the Haki dance.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to do some plumbing, but really sports I what I do.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: The teachers allowing us to have the time to get the big test done or coming in on a weekend to do it. Just having that time to get everything done.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Studying or sleeping.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I have two offers from a JuCo and D-II.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah, it doesn’t matter where to me, I just want to have that extra experience and take that experience to the next level with me.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My speed.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That it’s paradise, with palm trees and straight green around here. It’s money down here.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Some yellow rice, sausage, black beans and fried pock chops from my grandma.
Q: You talked about wanting to be a bodyguard or Secret Service if you don’t make it to the NFL. What interests you in that career?
A: I know my ability and with my size I feel I could put myself in front of people. I feel like I would be good at that profession.