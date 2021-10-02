Q: How long have you been playing football?
A: Since my seventh-grade year. It might even be seven years now.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played Pee-Wee T-Ball.
Q: So you did not get into sports until middle school?
A: Yeah, pretty much.
Q: What prompted you to join football?
A: A good friend of mine was into football and he was on the team, so I decided to join the team with him.
Q: Now that you are into football, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In the season I train for two hours a day, which is average for football, then in off season I go to the personal gym I have at home and work out.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Mostly being around other people. I train a lot on my own, but in-season I get to train with my teammates and build a culture with my team.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: My so-called “break” would be when football is not in season. I also took up jujitsu recently, which I feel helps with football.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics all the way. I love sports and hanging out and doing what I do, but academics will take me further than football will.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: Being able to pick up stuff pretty quickly. I currently know how to play three different instruments, I can speak three different languages, and I know how to program computers. I am able to pick up pretty much anything you put in front of me and know how to do it. I’m unique in that I can do anything I set my mind to.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Every time you get knocked down, no matter how hard, you get back up. You can’t stay in the dirt, you have to get back up.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, I hope to graduate at the top of the team, and academically I would love to leave high school with a straight-A report card and become valedictorian. I know I can do it, I just have to put in the effort and work, which will be the hard part.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I have a lot, but at the top would be getting my dream job as a geologist and go around the world studying geology. Then to try gemology so I can work in jewelry stores, then starting a family is another huge goal.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Making the first-string line the first year on the team. I feel like that’s a big thing. That felt like a big win for me.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: All my current coaches, Mr. (Paul) Davis, Mr. C (Mac Childress, Chef, they are all helping me get to where I am, but I can’t forget my other coaches from my previous year in Georgia. They helped me get national attention. Then my parents have always held me to high standards and push me to do the best I can all the time.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Treat others how you want to be treated. If you give that respect, you’ll get it back.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: I have a wooden block on my wall at home that says, ‘Don’t spoil your future by worrying about the past because all you have to do is work on your present.’ That’s true, because if you let your past hold you back, you’re not going to accomplish what you want in your present or your future.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Hopefully winning and taking home a trophy. I won’t settle for anything less.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I have a whole list of 50 destinations I want to go to like Venice, Greece, Turkey, Ukraine, I would love to go to Dublin and I’d love to go to Greenland as well because that’s where a lot of my family’s history comes from.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Playing, really. I love messing around with technology, I love playing video games, I love reading and writing, I write my own personal stories when I’m in the mood. I do a lot of fishing as well and working out is technically a hobby because I like challenging myself. I also have a club of Magic the Gathering, which I kind of brought to the school.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Managing my time and being able to split up the academics with my school, work and personal life schedule. It’s really tough managing them all a the same time.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would split it up equally across all things because an extra bit of time never hurt anybody.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Hopefully I hope to go to FSU or FIU. FDU is one of the top-rated geology schools across America and I think that would be very beneficial for me.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I would love to, beyond a shadow of a doubt.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Being a bit better of a leader. Take charge and show people how to lead.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: They are a beautiful place to go to for vacation or to retire. There’s a lot of stuff to do down here if you know where to look but it’s more for adults and not as much children.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Either, if I’m going to Georgia, I’d ask my grandfather for one of his steaks. If I’m coming to visit my parents in Florida, I’m asking for egg nog pie around Christmas time.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into geology. What interests you in that field?
A: I’ve studied rocks ever since I was 6 years old. I’ve always been interested in the rocks and earth and what could be done from it all.