Q: When did you start wrestling?

A: I started my freshman year.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Volleyball and soccer.

Q: Why did you decide to switch to wrestling in high school?

A: I found it intriguing, but then my family was concerned, so I had to take a year off but last year I had the opportunity to rejoin again.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: I usually train in-season at school.

Q: So it’s a big difference between in-season and offseason training for you?

A: Oh yeah.

Q: Is that downtime important?

A: Yes, to give me time to breathe and enjoy life.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics is more important.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Yes, but if I had to rate, academics are more important.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: It teaches you to be independent and disciplined.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Keeping a good GPA and keeping myself in shape for sports.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To find a passion, something I really like to do.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: I have a lot of fun flipping people on the mats.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: A lot of people, especially my foster mom and my bio parents.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: To go with the flow and not worry what other people think.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Not to worry what other people think.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Phoenix keeps catching my attention for some reason.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I like to paint and be with my family.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Pressure to be the best.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Sleep.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: I’m interested in a couple in Florida, then also Johns Hopkins.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yeah.

Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: My communication and organization.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s crazy.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: In the Keys, all I can think of is Key lime pie.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Something I can help people in. I have people telling me I should be a psychologist or a teacher, but I’m not sure what I want to do.