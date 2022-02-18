Q: When did you start wrestling?
A: I started my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Volleyball and soccer.
Q: Why did you decide to switch to wrestling in high school?
A: I found it intriguing, but then my family was concerned, so I had to take a year off but last year I had the opportunity to rejoin again.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I usually train in-season at school.
Q: So it’s a big difference between in-season and offseason training for you?
A: Oh yeah.
Q: Is that downtime important?
A: Yes, to give me time to breathe and enjoy life.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics is more important.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes, but if I had to rate, academics are more important.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: It teaches you to be independent and disciplined.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Keeping a good GPA and keeping myself in shape for sports.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To find a passion, something I really like to do.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: I have a lot of fun flipping people on the mats.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: A lot of people, especially my foster mom and my bio parents.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: To go with the flow and not worry what other people think.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Not to worry what other people think.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Phoenix keeps catching my attention for some reason.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to paint and be with my family.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Pressure to be the best.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’m interested in a couple in Florida, then also Johns Hopkins.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My communication and organization.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s crazy.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: In the Keys, all I can think of is Key lime pie.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Something I can help people in. I have people telling me I should be a psychologist or a teacher, but I’m not sure what I want to do.