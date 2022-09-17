Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I played baseball and basketball my whole life but I have yet to play basketball in high school; I wrestled as a sophomore and I wasn’t allowed to start playing football until seventh grade.
Q: With your dad being a football coach, did you contest not being able to play football until seventh grade?
A: No, he said he wanted to allow my body to grow up and there were no medics or trainers on the field in Little League, and he wasn’t backing down from that. I wasn’t playing until seventh grade.
Q: So it sounds like baseball was your primary sport in youth league. Why not continue that in high school?
A: I started playing lacrosse in seventh grade and it was just more physical, and I just enjoyed it better.
Q: Why are you up in the air between wrestling or basketball?
A: I’m just not sure what I want to do; I’m really just unsure which sport I want to play right now.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I lift Monday through Thursday, for an hour a day, and then I practice after school, Monday through Friday, unless it’s a game day.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: In the offseason, I lift a lot harder, that’s really the only difference.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: No.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: No, last year, when I didn’t do wrestling, I’d come early and didn’t know what to do with the rest of the day.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: It’s probably football, but of course I have to have good grades to play football, so my dad always says God, family, school, football.
Q: After football, which sports do you focus on most?
A: Probably lacrosse and basketball and wrestling tied.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: On the water, I was raised in the Keys, so I’m good at swimming and diving.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Definitely to work hard and push through, that’s a big one, and never give up.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to get up to a 3.8 GPA and for sports I want to get more offers. I have St. Thomas University, Holmes Community College in Mississippi and Ohio University.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I just really want to go to college for football.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Playing against Coral Shores, for the three years I was away, because I knew everyone from here.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely my dad and all my coaches.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Don’t quit. It’s hard, but it’s short and you can push through.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: In football, never give up and get that down backer.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I just want to play the best I can for the rest of the games and help my team go all the way to the conference championship and hopefully play Westminster there and beat them.
Q: Having played at Westminster Christian the last three years, if that game happened, how much motivation would you have to play in it?
A: I’d have a lot of motivation, I’d be going full speed.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: The Bahamas, I’ve never been and everyone seems to go there being a four-hour ride from the Keys.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Being on the water fishing, spearfishing.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: It’s hard to do homework, you don’t have much free time to study.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably study or sleep.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: To play football.
Q: So if you have an opportunity to play football in college, no matter the size or location of the school, you are going to take it?
A: Yes. If I really like a school over another that gives me a better offer, I’ll go to the one I like more, but right now, it’s the best offer.
Q: If you plan to play a college sport, is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Pass blocking, and I need to get faster, but that’s what I’m working on this year, to get fast off the ball.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: There’s not much to do except be on the water or sports. If you like the water, though, it’s going to be a lot of fun.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably hogfish or dolphin, I’ll have my dad make it, he’s a really good cook.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Not sure yet, just focused on football.