Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: Swim for three years and soccer has been a while, for about nine years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yeah, baseball hockey and tennis.
Q: Why did you decide to focus on soccer in high school?
A: Soccer has just always been that one thing that attracted me more than others.
Q: Why did you decide to add swimming in high school?
A: My sister did it, a lot of my friends did it and also, it was good in general for your body.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Swim is five times a week and then I also do club soccer, so I’d say about 10 to 12 hours a week.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Club is still two times a week after the high school season ends and in the summer also take off a month or two to rest my mind and body.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season is definitely focused on the end game while offseason is more about conditioning and building endurance.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics have always been important but I have always enjoyed sports more.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Oh yes.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I have a good sense of craftsmanship. I know my way around tools.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Leadership, how to work as a team and how to get up when you are down.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, I’d like to go to college for sports and academically, to get my bright futures scholarship.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a kind, honest person and have good leadership qualities.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Scoring, my first goal for varsity, my freshman year. It as the first game of the season against Hialeah.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom, and my club coach Alex Yanovixh have been the most impactful.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Stay on task, focus on school and do hat you enjoy doing.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: The only person that can do it is yourself.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I don’t think this is going to be the end of playing soccer for me, so I will be happy and sad. Happy because I got to do it but also sad because I wouldn’t be able to play with my high school teammates anymore.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I love going to Europe. I would like to go to Greece and Italy. I have been to both before and when I went there I just fell in love with it.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to fish, that’s really the main thing.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time. You don’t get a lot of spare time for activities.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably sleep.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Go to college, for sure.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play soccer in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Most likely. I also would like to go to college for academics so it depends on what the college has to offer academically.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to work on my finishing abilities.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a wonderful place and they have to visit.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably a fresh lobster tail from anywhere.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to go into engineering. I’m going to focus on civil or structural but I’m not too sure which one, yet.