Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Soccer my whole life, ever since I could remember, swim, ever since I got to high school because my brother was on the team and he wanted me to do it and I just stcuk with it. Lacrosse I did in the youth league but stopped when I got into high school and I’m going to pick it back up my senior year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Hockey, that was fun, I miss hockey, I played tennis the first three years of high school and some pickup basketball here and there.
Q: What was it about soccer that drew your attention more than other sports?
A: I think it was my dad, he watches it and grew up playing it, so I enjoyed it too. I found it so much fun and just still do.
Q: Why switch from tennis to lacrosse in your senior year?
A: One of my friends was playing it with me when we first got to high school and now that he’s leaving, I guess it’s a way to remember him by.
Q: Playing three sports in high school, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Soccer is year-round, except for one month in July. Then swim is just to help me stay in shape for soccer season, and then I go to the gym as much as I can throughout the week.
Q: Having that month off in July, is that important?
A: Yeah, I spent it with my family, when we get to go on the vacations we really want to go on. During breaks, I usually can’t leave because I have tournaments or games, so that month is very important.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Not that much. I train mostly for soccer, I don’t really train for swim, it’s whenever I can get out there, so for soccer, I know a lot of what the coaches are looking for, and I get out there and practice like that in my own time.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Definitely, I put academics first above sports.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Definitely, very close. If I have an assignment to do and also have training, I will pick to get the assignment done first, because I’d rather go to college for school over sports, but hopefully I can go for both.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I can do a couple of card tricks, no I’m kidding, I’d say I’m on the smarter end of the stick. For how many sports I do, I find time for it, but other than that, not I’m not uniquely gifted.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: I know it’s cliché, but never give up. There’s always time left and always something to do with that time, so do what you can and never give up.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, UF is on the board, I want to go to school there but it would have to be for academics because they don’t have soccer there. I’d also like to get a D-1 or high D-II scholarship for soccer.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Get my Realtor license after going to a four-year school and graduating. Maybe business, but mostly stay close to my family.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: In my freshman year in soccer, being able to play with my brother.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: All of my coaches, coach Alec (Yanovich), my parents, my brother, I want to make my parents proud for sure, academic and athletic-wise.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: There’s always a way to make it. I’ve seen kids who grew up in the wrong group but still made it out with a scholarship to play sports. Once you get to high school, there’s definitely a way out.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t do anything stupid. Just play by the rules, follow the law and don’t do anything stupid.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Hopefully win the district championship for soccer. We haven’t done that in years for soccer, and I’d love to do it my senior year, but most of all just have fun. I want to work hard my senior year, get recruited properly because of it and win the title.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I definitely want to go to Costa Rica, Greece, for sure, and New York again, or somewhere in the states.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to play video games.
Q: I’m guessing FIFA?
A: Yeah, it brings out some rage in me, but I like it. I also like hanging out with my friends, I like being in the sun, at the beach or on the boat, for sure, I wish I was a reader but I cannot stare at a book of pages and be entertained.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management, for sure. As I said, I always choose academics over sports, but there’s been a couple of times I’ve had to cut it close when I had a midterm coming up but also if I missed a practice I may not be able to play in a tournament. So I get home and get the school work done until 1 a.m. when I have to be back up at 6 a.m. to get ready for school. It’s worked out well so far, and I hope I can continue doing it.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would say sleep because I could catch up on some Zs, but likely I’d finish more school work. If I can get ahead, I like to get ahead, but usually, there’s no time for that.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Four-year college for sure, hopefully playing D-I soccer. If I could go to FAU, play soccer there and be with my brother because he also attends there, also being close to home would be great. Study business or maybe sports medicine.
Q: If a D-III school is Kansas wants to play for them, will you take it?
A: No, I’d pass on that.
Q: So it has to be somewhere specific you want to go to school in college?
A: Yeah, if it was a good D-II school with a good scholarship for being out of state because it’s expensive being out of state, then yes, I’d go there likely, but I’d really prefer to stay in Florida.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Probably my calmness, being able to get over the butterflies before a game and being able to go in there and play my game. I know what I can do, so once I get past that I’ll be good, but it’s sometimes hard to get past that when you go against some players double your size or a lot faster than you. So I need to learn to just stay calm.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: You are going to have a blast here, it’s going to be fun. Every night is going to be fun, every day will be on the boat and there’s nothing here that will bore you.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I’m not a big fan of conch, but a good mahi would be good.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I have an idea, that if I could open my own practice for sports medicine, down here or in Boca near my brother, or some type of medical. If not, then just go pro if I could at least give that a try, if I could.