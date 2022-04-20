Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Basketball at 6 and tennis at 13.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer and baseball growing up.
Q: How did you get started with basketball?
A: I don’t remember, I’ve been playing sports as long as I can remember.
Q: Why did you decide to focus on basketball?
A: I love basketball and wanted to represent Key West High.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Every week I practice anywhere from five to 15 hours, every year since elementary school.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season, we focus on getting in good shape, and in the offseason we focus on personal skill work.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: I could, but I play basketball for fun, so I always enjoy playing.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: They are pretty close.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m pretty good at math.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: It taught me to be resilient and the importance of practice.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I hope to walk on for basketball at whatever school I go to.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To get my doctorate’s degree and major in neuroscience.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Playing in the district championship game my senior year.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Demetrius Roach, coach Paul Findlay and coach Chris Ellis.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Practice makes perfect, and play your heart out.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: You can do anything you put your mind to.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Getting a preferred walk-on spot to my college of choice.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Uzbekistan, because that’s where my roots are.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like playing chess, video games and studying calculus.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Coming home from a game after midnight and still having to go to school the next day.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would either sleep or play some pickup basketball.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: To go to college and major in neuroscience.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: No, I would only play in college if they are my tops choice for academics.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Definitely my guard skills, as I would most likely be a shooting guard in college.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: There is always a beach within walking distance away.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Hogfish’s tacos.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to be a medical researcher.