Q: How long have you been playing basketball?
A: I’ve been playing since I was 12.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I used to play football.
Q: Why did you decide to focus on just basketball in high school?
A: I kind of grew tired of football, I still love watching the game, but I just feel basketball suits me better because I’m tall and skinner. It’s easier to train for basketball than it is football, which is more skill-based. Last year in basketball I got cut from the JV team and I trained and got better and now I’m on the varsity.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: It’s Monday through Saturday, sometimes double practice in the morning and in the afternoon. So about three to six hours a day, Monday through Saturday.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason is more skill-based like shooting, while during the season we are focused on conditioning and getting ready for games.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: I’m always playing, whether it’s in my free time or with a coach, but it’s basically year-round. I feel like once you miss a day or week, your shot gets off. You have to stay persistent if you want to go somewhere with it.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s most important in your life?
A: Definitely academics. You can be the best basketball player in the world, but if you don’t have academics, you aren’t going to go anywhere. Plus grades will get you to college before basketball will. So definitely academics, a million times over.
Q: In what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m taller than others and I like to say my handling with basketball is pretty great. I’ve always had a natural handle on the ball. I’ve also worked on my shot a lot in this past year.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Definitely teamwork, not everyone has a superstar player that can carry the whole team and in life, you are going to do things you are going to need to be able to team up to get things done.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Obviously we have our eyes on the prize of winning a state championship. That’s always the main goal. Then academically, I always want to make the honor roll and finish the year strong.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to become a federal firefighter and then also get my real estate licenses.
Q: What is something you would want to do every day?
A: Play basketball.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Playing football at the FIU football stadium for all-stars. That was definitely one of the best moments.
Q: Any coaches, teachers, or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Obviously the first two are my mom and dad, those are the biggest supporters in my life. For basketball, I have to thank coach DR (Demetrious Roach), coach Tommy (Butler) and coach Blair (Brown) because they gave me the opportunity to practice in the offseason to make this team.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: If you want to play sports, you have to give it your all. Always be doing something, but be smart with your decisions and remember school comes first.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: I’ve had so many great mentors, but I like to say give it 110%. It’s going to pay off and people are going to notice what you are doing. So always try and give 110%.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally, and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just knowing my team and I did our best job at the end of the day to get to where we want to. Whether it to the state championship or not, which is our main goal, I want to walk off this court knowing we did everything in our power to get that win.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’ve traveled a lot of places, but I want to go to the UK or Western Europe. I have family in both places and I’ve already been to Eastern Europe, so I want to see Western Europe.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I play video games, but basically I work a job, go to school, and play basketball.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Prioritizing school over practice. It’s hard to go home after a three-hour practice and do homework.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Shoot the basketball.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: No, because I want to go to fire school.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I haven’t had a school really looked at me, but if I got that offer I’d look into it. I think basketball would motivate me to go to college. I could go to college but firefighting motivates me more.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My speed.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: About how diverse it is down here. Our motto is One Human Family and it’s a great community.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Definitely some yellowtail snapper with some conch chowder from Blue Heaven.
Q: You talked about wanting to be a fireman. What interests you about that field?
A: My dad is a federal firefighter and I’ve got to travel the world because of his occupation. My parents have given me a wonderful lifestyle and I want to be able to give that to my family and I feel firefighting can do that.