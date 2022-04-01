Q: How long have you been playing baseball?
A: For 13 years, I started when I was 5.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played flag football and soccer.
Q: What was it about baseball that had you focus on just that one sport in high school?
A: Out of all of them, I was the best at baseball and found it the most fun because I grew up playing it my whole life.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Five days a week, and I get at max four weeks off the whole year. It’s really year-round, even though during summer it about three to four days.
Q: Is that down time important?
A: It is because your body needs a break eventually, and once you get back, it’s fun again.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason is more lifting and more reps and in-season is about full team practices and working together and going harder — 100% every day.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Communication and working together. Also, if you want something, go for it, so a drive and also about passion, because we really want to win on this team.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, on defense, I want to have the least amount of errors as possible. For offense, have a high on-base percentage. Then academically, keep straight As and get into college next year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To run a business later in life and be well-rounded.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When we beat Gulliver last year, in the last game, was pretty good, but I’m hoping my best will be this year in the playoffs.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: For about seven seasons I was on a travel team with all my friends and coach Peter (Fraga) taught me a lot, my dad coached me all through rec ball and helped me a lot and wanted the best for me, and then coaches Ralph and Ralphie in high school.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Just have fun and work hard.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t try to do too much, over time, stuff will come. You don’t have to over-do it, just be patient.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: As long as I try my hardest and as a team we did our best, I’ll be fine with the season ending and moving on to college.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: My favorite team is Boston and I’ve been three three times, but going to a game at Fenway is one of my favorite things to do.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Going on the boat in summer or maybe on the weekend when it’s hotter out.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management and working around the long practice and game hours. Also staying healthy.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Earlier in high school, to work on school more, but I have fewer classes now, so probably hang out with my friends.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Right now, it’s to go to Columbia International University, which is a NAIA school in South Carolina, and play baseball there. I have a 50% scholarship.
Q: If you receive a better scholarship offer, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: There’s a chance, but probably not. I’ve talked with the coach and I really like the program there.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My strength. I have the skills, I just need to get stronger.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s hot, really humid, but you can go in the water whenever you want.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I’m a picky eater, so I’d ask my mom to make some steak or chicken.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Right now, I’m thinking something in finance or business. That’s all I have right now. My dad runs a business, and he said he’d help me to get one of my own started.