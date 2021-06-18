Q: At what age did you start playing volleyball?
A: When I was 13 so eighth grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did a little bit of dance and I played softball when I was really little but I don’t really count that.
Q: What prompted you to start volleyball in high school?
A: Both my parents played volleyball, they were actually beach partners, that’s how they met, so that’s why I got into it.
Q: Why did you not start volleyball earlier?
A: I really liked dance when I was growing up and my mom didn’t want to take that away from me.
Q: Now that you are into volleyball, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I train with both school and club. In club season we have practice twice a week in Miami for two hours and tournaments on the weekends. Then for school season five days a week.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: When school season ends and before club starts, so maybe a month or two.
Q: Is that month break important?
A: Yes, I think I really focus on my grades then and sleep as much as possible.
Q: Rating volleyball versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: My mom’s not going to like this one, but I put volleyball first because I feel it’s what I’m better at.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I guess I’m tall, but I’m also very outgoing and make friends where ever I go.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Probably teamwork and being able to work with all sorts of different personalities and being able to adapt
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To do my best in every situation and really challenge myself so I can be better in the future.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Really to be happy, honestly, and to make my mom proud.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: This past year when we best Gulliver in volleyball. We went to five sets and it was really fun because some of my friends from my club team play on Gulliver.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom is a really big influence for me. She works with me on my defense and also Autumn Hager. She’s the one who talked me into trying out.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: To put yourself out there and find what you really enjoy. If I didn’t do that I would have never found something I really enjoy doing.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To challenge myself daily. Because if you don’t challenge yourself you can’t get better. So push yourself as hard as possible in whatever you are doing.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: To finish strong and give it my all. I can’t really be mad if I did the best I could.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Probably New York. I’ve never been and my mom goes constantly. I really like the fast pace of the city.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I have very little time for them but I do like to hang out with my friends and watch movies with my family.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Being able to balance grades and sports.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep. I get home around 11 o’clock at night and then have to wake up at 6 in the morning, so sleep 100%.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Yes, Queen’s College in New York. My mom went there before she transferred to UCF where she met my dad, so I definitely want to go there.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, 100%. I can’t not imagine playing volleyball.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Definitely my serve received. I’m not the best passer.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That there’s no Chick-Fil-A, I’m stuck on that. Every time I leave the Keys, the first place I go is Chik-Fil-A, except of course on Sundays.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My grandma’s Chicken Tetrazzini. It’s so good, I love it.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to be a kindergarten teacher. Especially in a school that specializes in kids with dyslexia and teaches them to read in a different way. I struggled with that, so it’s something I’d like to help with.