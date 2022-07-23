Q: How long have you been playing lacrosse?
A: I started in seven grade, so about five years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer for 12 years, and I played tennis for about three months.
Q: Why did you switch from soccer to lacrosse in high school?
A: I had been playing soccer for so long that I didn’t enjoy it anymore, and I found more of an interest in lacrosse and I worked to get better at that sport. I just had more room to grow in lacrosse.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the season, it’s five days a week for two and a half-hour practices, then in the offseason it’s on Tuesdays and Thursdays for two hours.
Q: So lacrosse has become a year-round sport for you?
A: Yeah, I enjoy it and I enjoy learning new things.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Probably academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, but I put academics above it.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Teamwork is a big one, how to work with each other and communicate.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to be able to get in college, not sure which one that is yet, so I need to keep high grades, and for sports, get a starting position for lacrosse and keep getting better as I go.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Go to college, get a job I enjoy and have a family.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Probably winning districts this past year for lacrosse.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely, coach G (Marissa Giacopuzzi), my lacrosse coach, and all the assistant coaches who have helped me learn new things at practice, and then my parents, who are always telling me to keep going.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: If you enjoy what you are doing, work hard for it and keep going.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: There have been too many to just pick one.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just know I gave it my all and that’s the best I can do, and that I enjoyed my time doing it.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Nowhere specifically, I want to travel all over, just everywhere.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Other than volunteering or community service, I’ll go for runs.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Definitely balancing academics and sports. When learned, when it comes to lacrosse season, even with practice every day you have to still finish your school work.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably sleep or spend more time doing homework.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: To go to college.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Probably not, because my time to play sports was in high school, I’m not at a high enough level or put enough time into it to make it to that higher level.
Q: If this year you have a standout season and a team does recruit you to play, will you take it?
A: I might think about it, but I probably wouldn’t do it.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Just tell them about how close everyone is and how everyone knows each other, also how close we are to the water.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Pesto pasta from my mom.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: No idea, I have nothing planned, yet.