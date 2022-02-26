Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Lacrosse in sixth grade and swimming in 10th grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Soccer, flag football, cheerleading and gymnastics.
Q: Why did you decide to add lacrosse in middle school?
A: I had moved back from Italy and wanted to join the youth league.
Q: Why did you join swim in high school?
A: I swam in Italy and started in high school my sophomore year due to some friends at school.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Swim roughly seven hours a week and lacrosse 11 and a half hours a week.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Lacrosse offseason is two-hour practices two to three times a week and in-season it is two and a half hours every day.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: I get most weekends free and practice is over at 5:30.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics comes first but my sports are very important.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes.
Q: Between lacrosse and swimming, which sport is most important?
A: Lacrosse has been my priority, I’ve played longer and look to play in college.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: Artistically, I love to draw.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Leadership and teamwork.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Maintain all As and enjoy my last year in sports.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To be happy with my choices.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When I scored against the DI commit from Ransom Everglades.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents, my coaches, Lori Bosco and Marissa Giacopuzzi, and my best friend, Naomi Grabus.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Enjoy your sports and teammates while it lasts, it flies by.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: You get what you give, be kind and open and others will return the favor.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Swim ended successfully and now I want lacrosse to be fun and I want to enjoy the time I have left in high school.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Thailand! It’s always been one of my dreams.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Drawing and the arts.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management, I am a chronic procrastinator.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: See my friends or finish schoolwork, depending on the day.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: College, I don’t know where or what degree, yet.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I’m not sure, yet, but not very likely.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My general lacrosse skills and endurance.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s beautiful, but weird to live here.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Thai Island or Kim’s Kuban steak and cheese.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: To be happy.