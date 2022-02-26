Q: When did you start playing your sports?

A: Lacrosse in sixth grade and swimming in 10th grade.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Soccer, flag football, cheerleading and gymnastics.

Q: Why did you decide to add lacrosse in middle school?

A: I had moved back from Italy and wanted to join the youth league.

Q: Why did you join swim in high school?

A: I swam in Italy and started in high school my sophomore year due to some friends at school.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: Swim roughly seven hours a week and lacrosse 11 and a half hours a week.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: Lacrosse offseason is two-hour practices two to three times a week and in-season it is two and a half hours every day.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: I get most weekends free and practice is over at 5:30.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics comes first but my sports are very important.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Yes.

Q: Between lacrosse and swimming, which sport is most important?

A: Lacrosse has been my priority, I’ve played longer and look to play in college.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: Artistically, I love to draw.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Leadership and teamwork.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Maintain all As and enjoy my last year in sports.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To be happy with my choices.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: When I scored against the DI commit from Ransom Everglades.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My parents, my coaches, Lori Bosco and Marissa Giacopuzzi, and my best friend, Naomi Grabus.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: Enjoy your sports and teammates while it lasts, it flies by.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: You get what you give, be kind and open and others will return the favor.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Swim ended successfully and now I want lacrosse to be fun and I want to enjoy the time I have left in high school.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Thailand! It’s always been one of my dreams.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Drawing and the arts.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Time management, I am a chronic procrastinator.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: See my friends or finish schoolwork, depending on the day.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: College, I don’t know where or what degree, yet.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: I’m not sure, yet, but not very likely.

Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: My general lacrosse skills and endurance.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s beautiful, but weird to live here.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Thai Island or Kim’s Kuban steak and cheese.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: To be happy.

