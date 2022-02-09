Q: How long have you been playing lacrosse?
A: Since I was 15. I started my sophomore year but was injured, so I didn’t really get to play.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Pretty much everything.
Q: Then why did you decide to take on lacrosse in high school?
A: I really don’t know, just decided to try it.
Q: Now that you are into lacrosse, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: It depends on the season. During the season, it’s every day, Monday through Friday, for about two to three hours, and in the offseason it’s three times a well and then I’ll work out regularly.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: I try to enjoy my break when we don’t have a season, so yeah.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Definitely academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Honestly, no. I prefer focusing on school because it’s what I’m better at.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Time management, definitely, you have to stay on top of your work, and be able to work with other people whether you like them or not. You have to be able to get along with everyone.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to get into the schools I’m interested in and maintain a 4.0GPA. For lacrosse, I want to do well and have a good season.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: In life, in general, I want to be happy and successful.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Getting a yellow card in game for no reason. It was so funny and ridiculous because I didn’t do anything and I got called for a yellow card.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My coach (Marissa Giacopuzzi) really stays on us and motivates us to stay on top of our work. My parents are also very supportive because they want to see me do well and do something I enjoy.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Do whatever you decided to do. Don’t necessarily focus on other people, just do yourself.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Nothing in particular, nothing really sticks out, just a lot of good advice.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just by having a good season, which would mean knowing I played really hard while also maintaining my academics.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I travel a lot with my family because of what my dad does, but I’d like to see Belgium because my family already went, but I might also want to go somewhere different.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like photography and going on the boat.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Being able to stay on top of my work. I procrastinate a lot.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep or catch up on school work.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I don’t know where I want to go or what I want to do, but I have an idea of what I don’t want to do. I’d like to go out of state because I feel that would be different.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play lacrosse in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Honestly, I don’t think I’d get the offer but if I did, it would be cool, and then I’d think about it, but I really don’t think I would.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s really pretty, but there’s not a lot to do.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Sushi from Thai Island or Big Johns.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I have no idea but probably something to do with traveling because I really enjoy that, but I don’t know.