Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A:I’ve been playing soccer since I was 5 and cheering since I ws 8.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played softball for a while.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: It really depends on the season, but at least two hours a day.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: No.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: In-season it more technical training while offseason is more conditioning and working out.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, I’d say so.
Q: Between cheerleading and soccer, which sport is most important?
A: That’s a really hard question, but I would say soccer because I have loved it longer.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m a very hard worker.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Motivation and being determined.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I’d like to keep my GPA where it is and for sports, I’d love to beat Gulliver for the district title.
Q: You nearly did that last year, but came up just short in the district championship. How much motivation does that give you heading into your senior season?
A: So much motivation. I’ve wanted to beat them since I was a freshman. I think that would close my year and I wouldn’t have any regrets.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’d want to be able to graduate law school.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Even though we lost, playing Gulliver my sophomore year. I think that was the best game of soccer I ever played.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely my mom and dad and coach Justin (Martin), my soccer coach, and coach Tiff (Hughes), for cheerleading.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Try your best and you will always succeed.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: All you can give is your 100%.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Win the district title in soccer and states in cheer.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Greece, because I love their architecture and their history.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Sports are a lot of my hobbies, but I also like to go snorkeling.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management is definitely one of my biggest challenges.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Do home work.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I would love to major in either journalism or communication.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: No, I wouldn’t.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: How close knit our community is.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: A spider role from Me so Happy. It’s just the best role I’ve ever had.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I would love to do corporate law and work in politics.