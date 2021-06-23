Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?
A: I started them when I was 5 years old and I haven’t stopped.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports?
A: I did a little tennis and gymnastics, but I stopped doing gymnastics so I could focus more on high school- and college-related sports in Marathon.
Q: Why did you decide to focus on four sports?
A: My dad got me into each of them, and he was my coach all throughout elementary.
Q: Even in cheerleading?
A: Yes, he made me fall in love with all of them, and my mom was always the assistant coach, so they made me just fall in love with each of them.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Every day throughout the year. When I’m not playing school softball, I’m in Miami with my travel team, or I’m in competition with a cheer team in Key West.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: A little, if something gets canceled it’s a free day.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: No, I love staying busy and active.
Q: Do you really have any offseason training, or it is one sport to the next?
A: I rarely have an offseason, because as soon as school season ends I’m focused on travel, or even during season, sometimes.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Both are very important, but I always enjoy sports more. But they are both meaningful.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: Softball, no doubt. That’s No. 1.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I don’t know that it’s unique, but through sports I have built up my character and that’s a gift I have received from sports.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Leadership, accountability, having everyone’s back and trusting people. I feel like the No.1 thing — I trust.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, to continue my straight As through high school, which I’m doing good at so far. For sports, my No. 1 goal is to stick with them all and do the best I can.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To go into the military police and stay connected with my sports and never let go of them because they have helped me become who I am.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: During cheer season, when I was a sixth-grader on varsity cheer and being up there with a team of all seniors, and I was the youngest one. I was a big standout that year, because I was always the flier and doing that really helped me believe in myself and added a lot of confidence.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents have helped me the entire time and have gotten me through everything, where it was getting me to school or practice two hours away in Miami. Just all the back and forth and commitment.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Don’t quit, even if you don’t feel you’re not good enough or your team is getting down on you, don’t quit. Just keep going, it will make you work harder.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Me before We.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: If I try my best, even if I make an error here or there, as long as I am pushing myself and trying my best, then that’s all I want.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Paris, I love the elegance of it, and I’ve just always wanted to go there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to paint and rollerblade. Those are the main things I like to do.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: I think, in the beginning, it was tough to keep up with the academics, but I feel as I have matured I’ve learned how to keep up with them, and I am fine now.
Q: If you could add one hour to your to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Play more sports. Just have more time to practice, because at the end of the day I know I’ll never get that time back and I always want to add more.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Recently I’ve looked into UCF, Eastern Florida State and Chipola for their softball programs.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I’m taking it.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I’d say I need to expand in my work ethic.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That it’s a really family-based town and at first it may not seem as welcoming as it is, but once you’re here you’ll realize it’s one big family.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Something home-cooked. It doesn’t matter what or by who, my mom and dad are always in the kitchen together and do everything together, so having the family meal is what I love.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into military police. What interests you in that field?
A: I’ve always been interested in law enforcement but now that I have gotten older I know I need to narrow it down and, in doing that and knowing my interest, that’s what has led me to that.