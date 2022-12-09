Q: How long have you been playing golf?
A: I’ve been playing since I was 8.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, I danced, did swimming, did gymnastics and played basketball.
Q: Why did you decide to add golf in high school?
A: To be involved.
Q: Why stop swimming and basketball?
A: Because of an injury and grades.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Two to three hours a day, five days a week.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: I practice on a more-regular basis during the season.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: No.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Sports.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: My personality, I like to find the positive side.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Team building and working with others.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Just to graduate and have fun.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to earn my captain’s license.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Seeing improvement in myself and growing as an athlete.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Be yourself and go out there and have fun.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: If you don’t give it your all, you’re only cheating yourself.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Focus on the positive and that even if you have one bad day, you have tomorrow to have a good day.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to Greece for the culture.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to bake and cook.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: First, coming to a new school, and then worrying about my personal performance in both golf and school.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Use it for positive reflection and to go golfing.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to get my captain’s license.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: You need to come down so you and explore and try new things.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I would like to keep golfing while I get my captain’s license by 19.