Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Soccer, I started playing round the age of 6, but I stopped. Football, I started around 8 years old and I’m going to do track this year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did dabble in other sports, but nothing caught my attention.
Q: What was it about soccer and football that drew your attention?
A: Soccer was mainly my parents putting me in it when I was a little kid, and football came around playing in the backyard with my friends. I got excited to play football. I’ve also always wanted to do track, not sure what yet, but I want to try.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I’ve come to focus on football and I play that all year.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season training is much more difficult, while offseason is about getting ready for the season and sharpening my skills.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics are more important because I want to get to college, and you are not guaranteed that with sports. But I would like to play sports in college.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Teamwork, leadership, being resilient, when you get knocked down get back up.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academics I want to get some scholarships and same for sports to get an opportunity to get a scholarship.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I would love to play in the NFL.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: I have to think about that because my freshman year we had some good seasons, so probably those days with the seniors. I enjoyed my time with them.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely my family has always pushed me no matter how far away and my coaches pushed me to be the best I can be.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Work hard, stay focused and stay dedicated. Focus on your craft.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Always believe and depend on myself because at the end of the day I’m really the only one who has my back. So do everything to my fullest potential.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I don’t know, that will be something when I get there and I’m able to soak it all in. I’m definitely preparing myself because I don’t want to leave any of my sports, yet.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I do want to go to Barbados because it looks like a very beautiful island.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Not really anymore. When I was a kid, I’d be at the park doing things, but now I’m all focused and all into high school.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Staying focused academic, definitely. Between practice and getting all my homework, it’s done, it;’s tough to stay focused academically.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Play more football.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’m shooting for the stars and hoping to go to UM. I want to get into something sports-related for a minor.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: For sure, no doubt.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I think I have a lot of stuff I have to work on, I feel I can get better and sharpen up everything every day.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a beautiful place, and you have to go down there and see it for yourself.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Any home cooking, it doesn’t really matter, as long as my parents made it.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I haven’t figured anything out yet, I’m just focused on school and sports right now.