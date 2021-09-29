Q: At what age did you start cheering?

A: When I was 4 years old.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: No, not with a team.

Q: What was it about cheerleading that drew your attention?

A: I just enjoy it. I find it fun.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: Every week day for about two hours.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: In the offseason I don’t train as much and usually we are building muscle in the offseason. In the season we are working on stunts.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: We usually have about a month off.

Q: Is that month important?

A: Oh yeah.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics, but cheer is very close.

Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I can do hair, I also like to draw, dance and sing.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Teamwork, dedication, never giving up and good sportsmanship.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: To graduate with good grades and for sports, I want to make it to states again.

Q: After missing out on states your sophomore year but getting back in this past year, how much motivation does that give you for your senior year?

A: It gives me a lot of motivation, I think we can do it again this year.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To go to cosmetology school and then own my own business.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Making it to states.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Coach Monica Allen, Coach Tiffany Highes and my mom and dad.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: To never give up and never say you can’t do it.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Same advice.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: To do everything the best I can because I can’t do anything else after this.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Hawaii to visit the black sand beaches.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I do hair and nails.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Managing my time between school and work.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Homework or sleep.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: Nothing yet.

Q: Do you plan on cheering in college?

A: I might do all-star cheer.

Q: So it’s coming to an end for you after this season. How tough will it be to stop competing in cheerleading?

A: Very much, because I even helped out with the little leagues.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s very small, it’s kind of a vacation every day and everyone knows everyone.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Conchs fritters from my mom or one of my neighbors.

Q: You have talked about wanting to go into cosmetology. What interests you in that field?

A: The hair, the makeup, the nails, I just enjoy all of it.