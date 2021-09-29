Q: At what age did you start cheering?
A: When I was 4 years old.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: No, not with a team.
Q: What was it about cheerleading that drew your attention?
A: I just enjoy it. I find it fun.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Every week day for about two hours.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In the offseason I don’t train as much and usually we are building muscle in the offseason. In the season we are working on stunts.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: We usually have about a month off.
Q: Is that month important?
A: Oh yeah.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, but cheer is very close.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I can do hair, I also like to draw, dance and sing.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Teamwork, dedication, never giving up and good sportsmanship.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To graduate with good grades and for sports, I want to make it to states again.
Q: After missing out on states your sophomore year but getting back in this past year, how much motivation does that give you for your senior year?
A: It gives me a lot of motivation, I think we can do it again this year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To go to cosmetology school and then own my own business.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Making it to states.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Monica Allen, Coach Tiffany Highes and my mom and dad.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To never give up and never say you can’t do it.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Same advice.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: To do everything the best I can because I can’t do anything else after this.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Hawaii to visit the black sand beaches.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I do hair and nails.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Managing my time between school and work.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Homework or sleep.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Nothing yet.
Q: Do you plan on cheering in college?
A: I might do all-star cheer.
Q: So it’s coming to an end for you after this season. How tough will it be to stop competing in cheerleading?
A: Very much, because I even helped out with the little leagues.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s very small, it’s kind of a vacation every day and everyone knows everyone.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Conchs fritters from my mom or one of my neighbors.
Q: You have talked about wanting to go into cosmetology. What interests you in that field?
A: The hair, the makeup, the nails, I just enjoy all of it.