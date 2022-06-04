Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: Pretty much my whole life. I started playing basketball seriously my freshman year, even though I didn’t play for the team, and I also started track my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, I played soccer, I thought I was pretty decent at soccer, and I played baseball for two years.
Q: So football was your primary focus growing up?
A: Yes, I played it my whole life, I played flag football.
Q: What was it about football that you enjoyed?
A: It was just fun for me. All the gear on when I was running just felt good.
Q: Now that you are into three sports in high school, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I would say two to three hours a day. Even if I’m not at a team practice, I work out outside of my sports, even if it’s going to the court to play basketball.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Ever since my freshman year it’s been constant, the only break I get is during the summer and even last year I went to football camp in the summer, so I’m always busy.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: No, I’m always in shape.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics for me, definitely academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, but sports is just something to help me out even more, an added plus for me.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: Basketball is way more fun, but football I feel I’ll make it further in.
Q: Even though you are just coming off medaling in the track and field state finals after qualifying for a second straight year?
A: Yeah, track is fun but I don’t see myself committing to just high jump or track in college. I feel I’d do way more in football.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’d say I’m pretty smart.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: For one, to always have good sportsmanship, not just on the field or on the basketball court, but being a nice person in general. Especially to people you don’t know, it’s always good to make a friend or two.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to get a higher SAT score and get a good ACT score, also make sure my GPA is good for college. Sports-wise, place again at states for track, three-peat, I want to get stronger for football and basketball, put more muscle mass on before I go to college, and be able to dunk consistently in basketball because I couldn’t do that this past season.
Q: Having medaled in the high jump this past season, how much motivation does that give you entering your senior season?
A: A lot. I’ve been competing against Eli Goldman, from Ransom, since my freshman year and this year we both medaled and he was a senior who is going to college for track and that just gave me more motivation to be better next season.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Just to be different. I want to be able to do something I love that has to do with sports. Maybe coaching, maybe actually playing or helping out people who need it.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: It would be out of two. One would be the pick-six I had in football my junior year against Surge Academy. When I took it back, Andre (Otto) picked me up and threw up and that was funny. The other would be for track last year when I went to states because I came in, and I wasn’t fully exposed or really didn’t know what I was doing. We were all nervous, but I was a bit more being at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
Q: Your coach told me you couldn’t figure out how to get to the high jump at that state finals. Is that true?
A: Oh yeah, before we even went to the high jump, I called Coach (Dave) Perkins and asked where I was even supposed to go. I told him I was lost and could not find it.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely my mom, coach (Johnny) Hughes has helped me a lot, Perkins has been a huge help with all the sports I’ve done, also coach (Mike) Caldwell helped me in the high jump, definitely Mr. (Justin) Martin too, he’s been clutch in all my sports when I got hurt.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To definitely do things that will help you in the long run. I didn’t start working out until my sophomore year, because my freshman year was COVID and it messed it all up, and I wish I would have started working out even in eighth grade. Putting on muscle, for me, isn’t easy and I have to do a lot of working out to gain that muscle, and it definitely helps if you start early.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To take my time when I do things. When it comes to learning new things, I’m the type of person who needs to do it myself. One of my uncles plays in the CLF now and played in the NFL for two teams and he taught me different things, but mostly he taught me to take my time and make sure I’m doing it right before I master it because that’s the only way to master things.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just being confident, because I understand fully what I’m doing now. It took me three years, but I’m really confident in all the things I do.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I definitely want to go to Oregon, that’s my dream college, but if it’s traveling, I want to go back to Japan. I was young, so I don’t remember everything, but I feel like I would have fun there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: If I’m at my house, I play on my PS5 every once in a while or mostly I watch TV, but usually I’m at the basketball court or on the field doing some drills.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Sometimes people expect too much, being a student and an athlete. I can’t always have perfect grades and make every play in a football game altogether. Sometimes, that’s just not doable.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d probably spend some time in study hall.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Go to college on a football scholarship, that’s my goal. My major would be sports management, so if football doesn’t work out for me, I want to coach or help people become athletes.
Q: So if you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, you are going to take it?
A: Yes, well it depends, I don’t want to go to a JuCo. Really the two things I don’t want to do, unless it’s my only option, is to go to college in Florida because I was raised in Florida or go to a JuCo. The only college in Florida I’d go to is UCF.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: For football, my footwork. I feel my footwork is already good, but there’s no problem getting better and working on my explosiveness.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That it sucks because the water is dirty, even one expects the beaches to be sparkling but in reality, it’s not. If you want to go to the beach, I wouldn’t advise going to Key West.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My go-to meal is either burgers or my mom’s rice, bean and hamburger mixed together.
Q: You talked about wanting to be a coach or involved with sports. What interests you in taking that career path?
A: If I do get that experience in playing professionally, it would be good to give that back to the kids who need that motivation. For me, when I first stood next to a professional player and they told me how it was, it doesn’t seem as bad as I thought it was and now I’ve played against some really good players and held my own so I feel I have a shot and at one point I want to give that back.