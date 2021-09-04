Q: How long have you been playing soccer?
A: Since I can remember, about 3, I would say.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did dance when I was little, but I ended up choosing soccer because I did club in Miami.
Q: What was it about soccer that made you want to focus on just that sport?
A: I played with a lot of nice girls when I was in Miami, and I really loved my team and the competitive spirit I got from soccer that I didn’t get from dance. Soccer just gave me that outlet.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I try to work out every day and keep in shape, but it’s hard because running stinks. Then we normally start a month before the season beings for preseason.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season I tend to do more with a soccer ball and I tend to train more with my team. In the offseason, I run more and do more juggling with the ball, but it’s definitely more intense during season.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really, my sisters play college soccer, so it revolves around my life.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I would say academics, but they are both important. Academics can get you into college, but soccer teaches you things that school can’t like how to get along with other people.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To always be competitive and not give up unit the very end, to always give it my all and I can apply that in life and school because you should always prepare.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to have a good senior year with all my friends and get to have a good time with my new coach. I also want to get my SAT score up.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to go to college, preferably in Florida.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Getting to be a soccer bros with the boys team, which is where you pick a player from the boys team and you give each other things before games. That’s really fun because it connects you with people playing the same sport as you, and I really like that.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Yes, all my family. My mom has never missed a game, my aunt and my uncle come to all my games, too, and my coach is also very supportive. She took a chance on me and made me a captain, so I’m really appreciative of her.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: To enjoy your high school years, don’t take them too seriously. Focus on academics and sports and have a good time.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Probably the same, to not take everything too seriously, just enjoy it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I think it’s all about having fun and if I have a good senior season and spend it with the people I love on my soccer team, then that’s closure for me.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Greece, the water looks beautiful there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I love to read and play with my dogs.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: It’s hard to balance academics and soccer. It’s manageable, but sometimes challenging.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably play with my dogs more.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I really like the University of Miami.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Probably not. I’ve seen what it’s done to my sisters. They love it, but it’s a lot of work and I want to focus more on myself and less on a sport in college.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: How beautiful the water is and how nice the people are.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Quesadillas my mom makes.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I have no idea, nothing.
Q: I suppose that’s what college is for?
A: Oh yeah, definitely.