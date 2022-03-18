Q: At what age did you start playing your sport?
A: Since I was 4.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yeah, I played baseball for a season, and then I played basketball for a couple of years.
Q: What was it about football and lacrosse that drew your interest?
A: For football, originally, it was the aggression and hitting people; same with lacrosse, and it was a fast-paced sport. But I loved the hitting. When I tried baseball, it was slow and I couldn’t do it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Football is pretty much year-around, and I do it up until lacrosse, which I do all through spring.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: No, besides when I get home from practice, but that’s about it.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: No, it’s always great.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: Football, it’s more running and lifting in the offseason, in-season in about working on plays. Lacrosse is the same, the offseason is running and in-season we run pays and get the fundamentals down.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics are always on top.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Kind of, yes, but academics are always on top for me.
Q: Between football and lacrosse, which sport is most important?
A: For me, lacrosse, because both my parents played it and I grew up around it. We lived in Maryland, which was a huge lacrosse place.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Cooperation, how to work with multiple people with different skill sets.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I’d like to keep my straight As going, and then for sports, just play my hardest when I can.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I would like to just be successful, happy and find my way through life.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Arguing with the refs is always fun for me. When they call something I don’t agree with, it gets into an argument.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely, the most impact is my father, he’s always huge on any sport I play, no matter what. He always wants me out there to keep training.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Take every moment you can and use it as a training moment.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Oh, there’s a lot, but probably find something you enjoy and stick with it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just continue to play hard and have complete seasons in both sports.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Germany, because I had a German class in my old school and it seems like a beautiful place.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Not really, it’s just sports and school.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management. You are going to hear that everywhere, but you have to find a spot for school and sports.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably sleep.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’m probably staying in-state and majoring in some kind of engineering,
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, I would take it.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need better stick skills in lacrosse and football everything overall and my speed.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a good vacation place. If you want to have a good time, you can come here, for sure.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Sandbar, whatever the deal is that day.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Engineering is my top path because I like the idea of creating stuff and, for me, who’s a math and science guy, if I go into bioengineering, it would be good for me.