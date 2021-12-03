Q: How long have you been playing basketball?
A: Two years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: No.
Q: So you didn’t play any sports growing up?
A: I played basketball, but I moved a lot, so for different schools, when I came during I season, I would play. I also play other sports for fun. I love the sport and moving a lot has made it tough to consistently play, but I like to when I when the opportunity.
Q: Now that you are part of a team, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Per week, at least three days a week and during season it’s every day.
Q: So it’s a big difference comparing in-season to offseason training?
A: Yes.
Q: Do you need that downtime?
A: Yes, but I still like to play during the offseason.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, because I got a late start to sports, but I love the sport.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Patience and practice makes improvement in everything, academics and sports.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I plan to get my GPA higher, I’m taking AP classes, and get more playing time in basketball.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Go to college and become a NICU nurse.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: I train with Brittany Evans, she’s a former D-I players and she’s awesome.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Just get involved, always get involved.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Get involved.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Ireland, because I think it looks beautiful.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to draw, but I really don’t do much other than basketball.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing sports and academics, during the season it’s difficult.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Play basketball or study.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: In Florida somewhere, I’m in Take Stock, so anywhere in Florida.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, probably.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Yes I need to slow down and be more patient. I rush things a lot.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s small and pretty.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Anything my dad cooks.
Q: You talked about wanting to be a NICU nurse. What interests you in that career?
A: I’ve always loved babies and l have been attracted to the idea of taking care of them.