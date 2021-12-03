Q: How long have you been playing basketball?

A: Two years.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: No.

Q: So you didn’t play any sports growing up?

A: I played basketball, but I moved a lot, so for different schools, when I came during I season, I would play. I also play other sports for fun. I love the sport and moving a lot has made it tough to consistently play, but I like to when I when the opportunity.

Q: Now that you are part of a team, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: Per week, at least three days a week and during season it’s every day.

Q: So it’s a big difference comparing in-season to offseason training?

A: Yes.

Q: Do you need that downtime?

A: Yes, but I still like to play during the offseason.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics, because I got a late start to sports, but I love the sport.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Patience and practice makes improvement in everything, academics and sports.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: I plan to get my GPA higher, I’m taking AP classes, and get more playing time in basketball.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: Go to college and become a NICU nurse.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: I train with Brittany Evans, she’s a former D-I players and she’s awesome.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Just get involved, always get involved.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Get involved.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Ireland, because I think it looks beautiful.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I like to draw, but I really don’t do much other than basketball.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Balancing sports and academics, during the season it’s difficult.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Play basketball or study.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: In Florida somewhere, I’m in Take Stock, so anywhere in Florida.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yes, probably.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Yes I need to slow down and be more patient. I rush things a lot.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s small and pretty.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Anything my dad cooks.

Q: You talked about wanting to be a NICU nurse. What interests you in that career?

A: I’ve always loved babies and l have been attracted to the idea of taking care of them.

