Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played softball, too.
Q: Why did you decide to concentrate on just soccer in high school?
A: I did play softball on JV first two years, but I stuck with soccer. I like the girls on the team and just wanted to keep going with soccer.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: We go for about two hours a day, so about 10 hours a week.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Preseason we are mostly working on endurance, and in-season we are trying to get together with the plays and how we are going to set up on the field.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: I have about a month off during the summer because we do preseason right after school ends.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s most important in your life?
A: I would say academics.
Q: Are the two close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes, it’s really close. It’s hard to choose between the two.
Q: In what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: With my writing skills. I like to write poetry.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To keep going no matter what and even if you think you are down, keep going and you’ll get through it.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: With soccer, we want to make it past districts this year. That’s one of the big goals for the whole team. Then academically, I want to get straight As again. I just want to keep going.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to major in political science.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Our last game last season with our seniors. I grew up with them and even though we didn’t make it that far, it was still one of the best moments for us.
Q: Any coaches, teachers, or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: I want to thank coach Justin (Martin), of course, Ms. (Carol) Tedesco, Ms. (Elizabeth) Ford, Mrs. (Roxann) Fournier and Mrs. (Paula) Wilson from elementary and then my mom and my dad and my aunts and uncles.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To cherish every moment on and off the field and in school. Cherish those moments because you won’t get them again.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: From my dad, he told me, whatever I do make sure you are the best at what you do.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally, and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I would say with the girls we are leaving behind, we’ve taught me and they’ve followed us and listened to our advice. Just sharing everything with them makes me feel better about going on making that transition.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: The Palace of Versailles, I really want to go there some day. I really like history.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to write poetry and paint. I like to use oil paints and sometimes pastel crayons.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing my DE classes, with soccer and away games.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Homework.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: UCF and USF.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I want to focus more on my academics so I would prefer to go to a better school than a school just for academics.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My passing.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: I would tell them about all the activities like snorkeling and the places they can go like the coral reef.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Conch fritters from where ever I can get them.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into political science. Any particular career inside that field you are interested in?
A: Not specifically, but I could do foreign policy or something like that would be something I’d like to do. I like to travel and I want to make treaties with other countries, which I feel would be really important.