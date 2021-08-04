Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I’ve been in cheerleading since I was in elementary school and weightlifting I started my sophomore year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer when I was really little, but nothing more than that.
Q: What was it about cheerleading that drew your attention?
A: I like being in a group sport where you all have to rely on each other or things don’t go as planned.
Q: Why did you decide to add weightlifting in high school?
A: I like the idea of trying something new and being able to focus on myself. It’s cool to see how you improve and better yourself.
Q: Those are two completely different sports, one relying on a team and the other very individual. Do you feel the difference when you compete?
A: Definitely. In cheer, you are with a group of people all the time and when you go to a weightlifting meet, all eyes are on you for a few moments and if you mess up it’s solely on you.
Q: Now that you are into two sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For cheer season, we start prepping a few months beforehand, and for weightlifting I do cross fit and I go to the gym all the time throughout the year.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Yes, in the summer, which is nice, but I still go to the gym when I want to.
Q: Is that downtime important?
A: I think so because you can get over-worked with school and sports, and if you don’t balance them life can get a little hectic, but I think I have kept them balanced.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I think that academics are more important because they will get you where you want to be in life, but sports are a good way to do something you like as well.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Leadership, definitely. If I need to take the lead in situations, I can think fast on my feet and take that action.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to go to Florida State so I want to make it in there. For sports, I want to place at regional for weightlifting. I placed at districts this past year and made it to regionals, so I think it would be cool to place at regionals and maybe even make it to states.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to do something in computer criminology.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: In weightlifting, when I finally hit a new PR I’ve been wanting to hit at a meet. I finally passed all the other people. It just showed me all my hard work paid off.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely, my parent are always there, Mrs. Erin Hamilton and a couple of my cheer coaches are always there to support me. Even when things get hard or I doubt myself, they are always there to support me and push me forward.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Always do what you want to do, don’t be afraid to try new things because if you start early enough you will be able to get better you entire high school career.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: When I fail at something, keep trying. Don’t let that stop you from trying again.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I know my freshman year I was afraid to do weightlifting, but I’m glad I did it, so I think by the end of my senior year I’ll have accomplished everything I want.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I have an aunt living in Thailand, and I think it would be cool to experience somewhere completely different from here.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to go kayaking and do some cooking and baking.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Trying to balance and get all your homework done after practice or a game. It’s tough to keep your grades up, but I think it’s definitely doable.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Just get more things done.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I want to go to Florida State.
Q: Are you plan on trying out to cheer in college?
A: No, I don’t think I am because I don’t think I’m at that level right now.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to get better at my tumbling, but there’s not a lot of places down here to try to advance that.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: The community here is amazing, everyone is really close-knit and will help support in everything you do.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Some mahi tacos. My dad is a really good cook and is cooking all the time.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into computer criminology. What interests you in that career?
A: I really like coding and computer science, so I think finding out how crimes are committed through technology would be pretty cool. Especially since the economy is changing and people are now using technology all the time.