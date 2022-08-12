Q: How long have you been playing your sports?

A: I started playing soccer from when I was younger until sixth or seventh grade, and then I did volleyball and I was the basketball manager, but then I tried weightlifting and I loved it, so I started my ninth-grade year and by 10th grade, I made it to regionals. But now I’m planning on playing soccer again next year. I really wasn’t going to do any sports at first when I got into high school, which is why I stopped soccer, but then I really enjoyed weightlifting.