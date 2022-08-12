Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I started playing soccer from when I was younger until sixth or seventh grade, and then I did volleyball and I was the basketball manager, but then I tried weightlifting and I loved it, so I started my ninth-grade year and by 10th grade, I made it to regionals. But now I’m planning on playing soccer again next year. I really wasn’t going to do any sports at first when I got into high school, which is why I stopped soccer, but then I really enjoyed weightlifting.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: A lot, it’s every day and most weekends. It’s about an hour or two after school and then two hours on the weekends at the gym.
Q: Is there a difference comparing in-season to offseason workouts?
A: Nope, it’s all pretty much the same. We do switch it up sometimes and do a bit more cardio workouts, with the tires and ropes, which can be exhausting.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Oh yeah, usually Wednesdays, because coach has meetings, or whenever I really feel I need that break to give my body a rest, I take a week off but then get back to it.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Definitely academics, because sports are not my life. I love weightlifting, but I definitely focus more on academics than sports.
Q: Has weightllifting become your primary sport now?
A: Yes, because I feel like I get further for myself and even though we do well as a team, it’s also me accomplishing stuff for myself. But soccer is also fantastic, I love watching and playing it.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’d say I’m good with kids, I can multitask, I work at a hotel, so I can’t get off track and often have a lot of things to do, I’d also say I can cook pretty well too.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Definitely teamwork. I like to do my own work, but once I started playing soccer at high school, I learned how to work and talk with them.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to make it to state for weightlifting, I made it to regionals last year and now I want to get to states. Academically, I want to try to get my grades higher. I’ve always stayed As and Bs, but I want to stay mostly As this coming year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to go to school for medical and I want to be a travel nurse and be able to do what I want to do. Another dream I have is to do interior design and flip houses.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: In weightlifting, watching everyone get their weights and them then push you to get yours. It shows how much of a team it really is.
Q: After another successful season in weightlifting and watching the first state title come back to the school in the sport, how much motivation does that give you entering your senior year?
A: A lot, because if they can do it, there’s a chance any of us can do it.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely Schubert (Jesse Schubert) he’s a good coach and knows how to push us. He knows how far we can go and we can do more than we can. Mrs. Michelle James also would work out with us and became our assistant coach, and she’s amazing as well. When we say we can’t do something, she’s the first to say we can. Also, my parents have always just made sure I was being careful when I tried things and when I tell them I reached my PR they are so excited for me and tell me I am doing such a great job.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Don’t fool around, don’t get in drama, don’t get involved in things you don’t want to be around, just focus on the things you have to focus on and not the little things that can overwhelm you.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Mainly to push harder for the things I want to do. Don’t hold back or think you can’t do it, just go for it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just knowing I did what I could do and making sure I push so I can do the best I can do.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: A lot of places. Mainly a really pretty island like Hawaii or Bora Bora or somewhere really pretty.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Mainly fishing, cooking, I’m very social and I don’t like to be home a lot, so I don’t spend time at home at all.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Trying to keep everything organized. If I don’t have everything organized and I feel pressured to do one thing or the other.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably sleep, I don’t sleep a lot so probably sleep
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Go to college, don’t know which one yet, but I want to get into the best college I can and study medical and graduate with honors.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Oh yeah, no doubt. If they have a soccer team around, I’m playing.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: To try harder on my work. I do turn in my assignments, ahead of time a lot of times, but I don’t feel I do as much as I can on some assignments.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s beautiful. I hate to live here, but it’s beautiful and you do see things like the ocean or the sandbars, everywhere you go.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s lasagna.
Q: You talked about wanting to be a nurse. What interests you in that career?
A: I’m not sure, I’ve always liked being there and helping people. Then I started watching “Grey’s Anatomy” and I knew I wanted to be there getting that adrenaline rush of getting someone out of an ambulance and helping them. I’ve always wanted to do that, ever since I was really little. My dad wanted me to be a vet, but I’ve always like working with people.