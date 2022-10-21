Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I played baseball when I was a kid, but I stopped when I got to high school because I fell in love with football.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Basketball, soccer, I played every sport because my mom wanted me to play every sport I could.
Q: What was it about football and baseball that had you focus on just those in high school?
A: My grandpa is from Cuba and he really enjoyed baseball, he played there in a pro league, so he always said he wanted to see me hit a lot of home runs on his TV. I learned a lot of the terms about baseball from him, but he spoke Spanish, so a lot of the terms I know in Spanish, and when it came time to get coached here, I knew what they were talking about but it took a bit to understand because I knew it in Spanish.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: A lot, I think I train more in the offseason. For football, practice is more cardio-based in the offseason, so I like to bulk during the season. I lift every day, core workouts, I try to go running when I can too.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: During the season, especially for football, you focus more on the game and less on training.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Yeah, in the football offseason, I still try to go to the gym every day.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Probably academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, for sure, it’s neck-and-neck, the only reason I say academics is because I can’t go to college without having a certain GPA.
Q: Between baseball and football, which sport is most important?
A: Emotionally, probably baseball, and, mentally, probably football.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: It taught me how to be a man, how to build character, respect other teams, and really gives you that good background for respect and also responsibility.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to get to a 3.0, academically, and in sports, I’m trying to get a pick-six.
Q: How many interceptions do you have in your career?
A: Zero, but if we go against a throwing team, I think I can.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a military man. I’ve always wanted to be in the military since I was a little kid, I never wanted to go to college, but if I had the opportunity to play a sport in college, I think I would.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Playing Florida Christian in my junior year, I sacked the quarterback for a turnover on downs, everyone went crazy and I stayed in the game the rest of the way.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Yeah, coach (Alphonso) Bryant, coach (Herbert) James and coach (Ed) Holly now too. He pushed us a lot in practice and just in life. He installs a lot of lessons in us. My cousin also, he plays Division II football, and he went to this high school.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: It goes by fast, take it all in, don’t take anything for granted and go 100% at every practice.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Probably that same advice. I remember my freshman year, all the seniors, taught me that. I’m trying to teach that to the younger kids now.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Leaving that gridiron for the final time will be pretty hard, especially if I don’t get any college offers, but I just hope I can get noticed.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Hawaii, because it looks beautiful over there with all the big waves, volcanos and all the other stuff.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Not really, I work a lot, that’s my hobby.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Keeping up with grades while being tired from practice. Staying up late after eating and having to sit there and bite the bullet to do the school work. It’s in your title, you are a student-athlete, so if you ignore one the other can’t work.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d do an hour of cardio.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: If I don’t get an offer to play in college, then I’ll follow my dreams and try to become a Ranger.
Q: So any school that wants you to play football, no matter the size or location of the school, you will take it?
A: Probably, if it’s a full scholarship, of course, I’d think about that.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I want to work more on my pass coverage. I feel my run coverage is good, I’m good about opening the holes.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate or bunkmate about the Keys?
A: It’s heaven on Earth.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Square Grouper has a chicken piccata that has a cilantro lime, and chili sauce, and you can get a side with it.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: If I can’t get play sports, I’m joining the military. I’m set to take the ASVAB Test, so that will probably be the way I go.