Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: I started tennis when I came to the Florida Keys when I was 5, then soccer in first grade when I met my best friend, and volleyball the first year they offered it in middle school.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I tried other sports, like gymnastics, dance, taekwondo, cheer, but I kept tennis all the way through.
Q: What was it about tennis and soccer that drew your interest?
A: Mainly my friends.
Q: Then you added volleyball in middle school and just transitioned to high school?
A: Yes, for sure, because I love volleyball because it’s indoors and I don’t get tan lines.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: This past year was a bit off because I had so much school work, but usually I play tennis every week because that’s my main sport, then soccer and volleyball I really only play in season.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: No, I pretty much exercise all the time.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: Well, it is always nice to have some free time.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In the offseason I play some tennis tournaments in Miami, but not this past season, and during the season I play with the team but I train the same.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Definitely academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: No. Academics are going to take me way further than sports can.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I speak Mandarin.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Definitely responsibilities and how to do things on my own.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to get into a really good college and also get valedictorian.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a dermatologist.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Beating the Miami teams, because tennis teams can be so much better than us in the Keys. Being an individual competition, it can be tough.
Q: You have also been playing the No. 1s, as Marathon’s No. 1 player, since your seventh-grade season. Has it been frustrating at times playing such hard competition?
A: Truthfully, it has been tough because, since after Irma, I have not been able to play as much. In middle school I played with my private coach nonstop and that really help. Playing those Miami teams now, I don’t think I’m doing as well as I have before.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Richard Lorenzo, my tennis coach, he has helped me a lot and kept me going. He motivated me a lot last year.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: I would say don’t quit halfway through because that’s what Marathon teams usually do. They quit halfway through once they lose a couple.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Just play, don’t think, because tennis is drilled into my head so I just have to play.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I want to go far, maybe even win districts in tennis, so I will probably get back to playing all year. My junior year was stressful for school, but I was still really close in districts so I was happy how I played. Most of the season I spent playing in the Keys, and on their level, so I want to get back to that level and I think I can.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Everywhere — I love to travel. I really want to go everywhere in Asia. I love visiting places. I want to go back to China or Japan. It’s so nice there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to draw and bake in my free time.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management and lack of sleep.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Definitely sleep.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: In Florida, I have to say UF or UM, but I kind of want to shoot for outside of the state.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: My tennis coach really wants me to and tries to motivate me to play for a college, but in my mind sports is not a forever thing and academics are, and they take for further.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Everything.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It is very sunny and you get tan lines.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Burdine’s fries.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into dermatology. What interests you in that field?
A: Videos of popping pimples satisfies me, and it makes a lot of salary.